- Net business wins in the quarter of $2,351 million; a net book to bill of 1.21, and 1.24 on a trailing twelve month basis.
- Closing backlog of $20.2 billion, an increase of 1.3% on Q2 2022 or an increase of 9.0% on Q3 2021.
- Quarter 3 revenue of $1,942.4 million representing an increase of 3.9% on prior year adjusted revenue and 7.4% on a constant currency organic basis. YTD revenue of $5,779.4 million representing an increase of 60.6% on prior year adjusted revenue or 65.1% on a constant currency basis.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $379.6 million or 19.5% of revenue, a year on year increase of 16.9%. YTD adjusted EBITDA of $1,074.5 million or 18.6% of revenue, a year on year increase of 68.6%.
- Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $247.2 million or $3.00 per diluted share, an increase of 17.5% year on year. YTD adjusted net income attributable to the Group of $711.0 million or $8.62 per diluted share, an increase of 21.3% over the prior year period.
- GAAP net income attributable to the Group for Quarter 3 of $160.2 million.
- $200 million repayment made on Term Loan B debt. Net debt balance of $4.2 billion with Net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.9x.
- Reaffirming full year 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $7,690 $7,810 million, representing a year over year increase of 40.3% to 42.5% and full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $11.65 $11.85 representing a year over year increase of 20.7% to 22.8%. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange, restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments.
ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON's third quarter results reflect the strength and breadth of our global service offering as industry demand for accelerated clinical development remains solid despite continued macroeconomic challenges. Strong operational performance in the third quarter drove constant dollar organic revenue growth of 7.4%, with excellent cost management and strong utilization driving adjusted EBITDA growth of 16.9% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 17.5% over third quarter 2021. Additionally, as a result of strong cash flow generation in the quarter, we were able to make continued progress in paying down our Term Loan B facility, bringing our net debt balance to 2.9x Net debt to adjusted EBITDA as of the end of the third quarter. Further, given the rising interest rate environment, we are currently evaluating a hedging strategy to address our floating rate debt exposure into 2023 and beyond."
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Gross business wins in the third quarter were $2,740 million and cancellations were $389 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,351 million and a book to bill of 1.21.
Revenue for Quarter 3 was $1,942.4 million. This represents an increase of 3.9% on prior year adjusted revenue or 7.4% on a constant currency organic basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $160.2 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $247.2 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.00 compared to $2.55 per share for Quarter 3 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA for Quarter 3 was $379.6 million or 19.5% of revenue, a year on year increase of 16.9%.
Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $213.8 million. During the quarter, $37.3 million was spent on capital expenditure. At September 30, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $609.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $614.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $1,008.5 million at September 30, 2021. During the quarter, a $200 million Term Loan B payment was made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.2 billion at September 30, 2022.
Year to date 2022 Results
Gross business wins year to date were $8,287 million and cancellations were $1,187 million. This resulted in net business wins of $7,100 million and a book to bill of 1.23.
Year to date revenue was $5,779.4 million. This represents an increase of 60.6% on prior year adjusted revenue or 65.1% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group year to date was $387.9 million. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $711.0 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.62 compared to $7.11 per share for the equivalent prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $1,074.5 million or 18.6% of revenue, a year on year increase of 68.6%.
Other Information
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
Our full-year 2022 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, transaction-related integration-related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.
ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 113 locations in 53 countries as at September 30, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Revenue
1,942,427
1,866,352
5,779,384
3,595,705
Costs and expenses:
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,375,837
1,357,942
4,146,366
2,615,309
Selling, general and administrative expense
166,787
206,713
552,000
382,614
Depreciation and amortization
141,861
140,636
427,285
175,317
Transaction and integration-related expenses
8,001
149,791
28,970
182,309
Restructuring
6,197
6,162
32,890
6,162
Total costs and expenses
1,698,683
1,861,244
5,187,511
3,361,711
Income from operations
243,744
5,108
591,873
233,994
Interest income
1,434
53
1,727
496
Interest expense
(63,010)
(102,306)
(154,546)
(129,584)
Income before provision for income taxes
182,168
(97,145)
439,054
104,906
Provision for income taxes
(21,012)
3,563
(48,552)
(26,718)
Income before share of earnings from equity method investments
161,156
(93,582)
390,502
78,188
Share of equity method investments
(1,002)
(688)
(2,643)
(1,471)
Net income attributable to the Group
160,154
(94,270)
387,859
76,717
Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group:
Basic
1.96
(1.17)
4.76
1.23
Diluted
1.94
(1.17)
4.70
1.22
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
Basic
81,582,375
80,771,397
81,481,686
62,264,851
Diluted
82,493,211
80,771,397
82,473,521
63,095,857
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
September, 30 2022
(Audited)
December, 31 2021
ASSETS
(in thousands)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
609,158
752,213
Available for sale investments
1,712
1,712
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
1,435,010
1,342,770
Unbilled revenue
894,291
623,121
Other receivables
60,251
56,760
Prepayments and other current assets
129,218
114,323
Income taxes receivable
41,935
50,299
Total current assets
3,171,575
2,941,198
Non-current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
315,524
336,444
Goodwill
8,942,525
9,037,931
Intangible assets
4,391,699
4,710,843
Operating right-of-use assets
137,000
198,123
Other receivables
61,792
70,557
Income taxes receivable
15,468
18,637
Deferred tax asset
62,298
48,392
Equity method investments
2,373
Investments in equity- long term
27,932
22,592
Total Assets
17,125,813
17,387,090
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
60,851
90,764
Unearned revenue
1,395,160
1,323,961
Other liabilities
1,147,142
949,629
Income taxes payable
72,580
59,433
Current bank credit lines and loan facilities
55,150
55,150
Total current liabilities
2,730,883
2,478,937
Non-current Liabilities:
Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities
4,794,856
5,381,162
Lease liabilities
126,482
159,483
Non-current other liabilities
41,888
42,596
Non-current income taxes payable
218,644
172,109
Deferred tax liability
974,339
1,085,976
Total Liabilities
8,887,092
9,320,263
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
81,645,279 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and
81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021
6,645
6,640
Additional paid-in capital
6,818,877
6,733,910
Other undenominated capital
1,162
1,134
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(291,901)
(90,937)
Retained earnings
1,703,938
1,416,080
Total Shareholders' Equity
8,238,721
8,066,827
Total Liabilities and Equity
17,125,813
17,387,090
ICON plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
387,859
76,717
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
427,285
175,317
Impairment of right-of-use assets
27,727
5,731
Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets
35,238
30,607
Loss on equity method investments
2,643
1,471
Amortization of interest rate hedge
891
Amortization of financing costs
13,544
4,448
Stock compensation expense
55,703
114,791
Loss on extinguishment of debt
14,434
Deferred taxes
(126,620)
(26,532)
Unrealised FX
(52,334)
(7,374)
Loss on issuance of debt
59,460
Other non-cash items
18,595
(1,592)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(140,760)
123,413
Unbilled revenue
(221,104)
49,203
Unearned revenue
28,352
(60,514)
Other net assets
166,613
(21,147)
Net cash provided by operating activities
622,741
539,324
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(85,145)
(46,067)
Purchase of subsidiary undertakings, net of cash acquired
(5,914,475)
Purchase of equity method investment
(2,450)
Sale of available for sale investments
17
Purchase of investments in equity long term
(1,840)
(2,243)
Net cash used in investing activities
(86,985)
(5,965,218)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Financing related costs
(30,349)
Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation
28,967
104,070
Share issue costs
(3)
(848)
Excess tax benefit on exercise of equity compensation
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(99,983)
Share repurchase costs
(17)
Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities
25,000
5,905,100
Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities
(625,000)
(377,780)
Net cash used in financing activities
(671,036)
5,600,193
Effect of exchange rate movements on cash
(7,775)
(6,080)
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
(143,055)
168,219
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
752,213
840,305
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 609,158
$ 1,008,524
ICON plc
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Adjusted revenue
Revenue, as reported
1,942,427
1,866,352
5,779,384
3,595,705
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
4,000
4,000
Adjusted revenue
1,942,427
1,870,352
5,779,384
3,599,705
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to the Group
160,154
(94,270)
387,859
76,717
Share of equity method investments
1,002
688
2,643
1,471
Provision for income taxes
21,012
(3,563)
48,552
26,718
Net interest expense (b)
61,576
102,253
152,819
129,088
Depreciation and amortization
141,861
140,636
427,285
175,317
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
16,730
26,355
54,843
41,987
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
(36,933)
(7,185)
(61,395)
(6,346)
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment
4,000
4,000
Restructuring (e)
6,197
6,162
32,890
6,162
Transaction-related integration-related costs (f)
8,001
149,791
28,970
182,309
Adjusted EBITDA
379,600
324,867
1,074,466
637,423
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
Net income attributable to the Group
160,154
(94,270)
387,859
76,717
Provision for income taxes
21,012
(3,563)
48,552
26,718
Amortisation
114,991
115,874
348,118
124,615
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
16,730
26,355
54,843
41,987
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
(36,933)
(7,185)
(61,395)
(6,346)
Restructuring (e)
6,197
6,162
32,890
6,162
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment
4,000
4,000
Transaction-related integration-related costs (f)
8,001
149,791
28,970
182,309
Transaction-related financing costs (g)
4,356
55,773
13,609
78,251
Adjusted tax expense (h)
(47,284)
(43,121)
(142,492)
(85,993)
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group
247,224
209,816
710,954
448,420
Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding
82,493,211
82,293,287
82,473,521
63,095,857
Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
3.00
2.55
8.62
7.11
(a) Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent charge to revenue in connection with business combinations
(b) Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt.
(c) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).
(d) Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
(e) Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization.
(f) Transaction-related integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.
(g) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.
(h) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.
ICON plc
