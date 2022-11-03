Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
28.02.22
10:08 Uhr
6,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.11.2022 | 19:01
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and -3-

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 9M 2022

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 9M 2022 03-Nov-2022 / 20:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 9M 2022

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first nine months (9M) of 2022.

9M 2022 highlights:

In 9M 2022, mineral fertilizer production increased by 6.7% year-on-year to 8.1 million tonnes. This increase was made possible thanks to the smooth, uninterrupted operation of new production facilities launched as part of the Company's comprehensive long-term development programme.

Sales of mineral fertilizers in 9M 2022 increased by 6.8% year-on-year to more than 8.3 million tonnes. This growth was driven by an increase in production volumes and strong demand for fertilizers in Russian and global markets.

Revenue for 9M 2022 increased by 57.0% year-on-year to RUB 459.4 billion (USD 6.5 billion). The growth in revenue was the result of an increase in sales of end products, which was driven by higher output of mineral fertilizers. An extensive programme for the modernisation and construction of new production facilities enabled the Company to considerably improve the performance of its equipment.

The increase in revenue was also driven by higher average sales prices in world markets and a change in sales structure that favours high-margin fertilizers, which are in high demand among farmers.

In 9M 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by 69.9% year-on-year to RUB 222.5 billion (USD 3.2 billion). EBITDA margin for the period rose to 48.4%.

In 9M 2022, adjusted free cash flow amounted to RUB 118.3 billion (USD 1.7 billion), up 115.2% year-on-year.

As of 30 September 2022, net debt had decreased by RUB 119.8 billion since the end of 2021, amounting to RUB 33.9 billion (USD 0.6 billion). The net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio had decreased to 0.12x as of the end of 3Q 2022.

Financial and operating highlights 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
RUB mln         9M     9M     Chng 
             2022    2021    % 
Revenue         459,423  292,564  57.0% 
EBITDA*         199,438  130,291  53.1% 
Adj. EBITDA**      222,477  130,981  69.9% 
Adj. EBITDA margin    48.4%   44.8% 
Net profit        165,501  87,840   88.4% 
Adj. net profit***    150,199  85,755   75.1% 
Free cash flow      81,539   54,952   48.4% 
Adj. free cash flow**** 118,268  54,952   115.2% 
             30.09.2022 31.12.2021 
Net debt         33,915   153,718 
ND / adj. LTM EBITDA   0.12x   0.80x 
Operating highlights 
Production volumes by category 
kt             9M   9M   Chng 
              2022  2021  % 
Phosphate-based & MCP    6,184.2 5,779.8 7.0% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers 1,875.4 1,770.6 5.9% 
TOTAL fertilizers      8,059.6 7,550.4 6.7% 
Sales volumes by category 
kt             9M   9M   Chng 
              2022  2021  % 
Phosphate-based & MCP    6,390.0 5,858.7 9.1% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers 1,922.0 1,927.8 -0.3% 
TOTAL fertilizers      8,312.1 7,786.5 6.8%

RUB/USD exchange rates: average rate for 9M 2022: 70.61; average rate for 9M 2021: 74.01; as of 30 September 2022: 57.41; as of 31 December 2021: 74.29.

* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

** Adj. EBITDA is EBITDA as reported minus FX differences from operating activities.

*** Adj. net profit is net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss.

**** Free cash flow adjusted for the amount of cash and cash equivalents written off as a result of the loss of ownership of foreign companies.

Maintaining a high level of creditworthiness and servicing its debt obligations on time continue to be priorities for the Company.

In the current situation, the Company is maintaining financial stability thanks to its high level of business efficiency and its balanced approach to the implementation of its investment programme for long-term development. This approach enables the Company to increase its profit margin and generate considerable free cash flow.

Among recent developments, the Company held a vote among the holders of all three of its Eurobond issues in order to make amendments to the issuance documentation. These amendments will enable the Company to continue reliably servicing its public debt, including by splitting payment flows between noteholders in Russian and foreign jurisdictions.

As of now, three coupon payments have already been made under the split-payment scheme, and the Company expects these payments to make it through international clearing systems to the final noteholders outside the Russian Federation.

Market highlights in 3Q and 9M 2022:

The situation in global mineral fertilizer markets in 3Q 2022 was influenced by divergent price trends. Prices for phosphate-based and potash fertilizers gradually declined due to their relatively low affordability compared with the prices of agricultural products. At the same time, prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, followed a predominantly upward trend, partly due to the persistence of high energy prices and the consequent noticeable decrease in the production of these types of fertilizers, especially in Europe.

Average prices in 3Q 2022 remained above prices in the same period of 2021. The average price for urea was USD 538 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 442 per tonne in 3Q 2021. The average price for MAP was USD 777 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 3Q 2022, compared with USD 695 per tonne in 3Q 2021.

The prices for phosphate and potash feedstocks also remained high. The average price for potassium chloride in 3Q 2022 was USD 694 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 277 per tonne in 3Q 2021. The average price for phosphate feedstocks in 3Q 2022 was USD 320 per tonne (FOB Morocco) (for feedstocks with P2O5 content of 31%-33%), compared with USD 149 per tonne in 3Q 2021.

Sulphur prices decreased in 3Q 2022, driven by increased export supplies from the Middle East and other exporting regions, amid reduced demand (especially from China) due to an off-season decline in production/consumption of phosphate-based fertilizers in the domestic market. The average price for sulphur in 3Q 2022 was USD 109 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 181 per tonne in 3Q 2021.

Market outlook

Nitrogen-based fertilizer markets continue to demonstrate a high degree of price volatility, partly due to the persistence of high natural gas prices amid an expected increase in seasonal demand from key markets - India, South America and Europe.

The market for phosphate-based fertilizers in 4Q has traditionally been the off-season period in the Company's main sales regions, which may result in additional pressure on prices. However, the lack of large export volumes from China, due to ongoing export restrictions in favour of deliveries to the domestic market, will support global markets for phosphate-based fertilizers in general.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world's leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro's fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP /NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe's leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company's main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru. 

Nine months ended 
 
                                                  30 September 
RUB million                                             2022   2021 
 
Revenues                                              459,423  292,564 
Cost of Group products sold                                     (201,268) (148,237) 
Cost of products for resale                                     (12,122) (7,584) 
 
 
Gross profit                                            246,033  136,743 
 
 
Administrative and selling overhead expenses                            (35,135) (19,772) 
Taxes, other than income tax, net                                  (8,087)  (4,446)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and -2- 

Other expenses, net                                         (2,985)  (2,423) 
Foreign exchange (loss)/profit from operating activities, net                    (23,039) (690) 
 
 
Operating profit                                          176,787  109,412 
 
 
Finance income                                           3,657   407 
Finance costs                                            (10,672) (3,914) 
Foreign exchange gain from financing activities, net                        38,341  2,775 
COVID-19 related expenses                                      -     (350) 
 
 
Profit before tax                                          208,113  108,330 
 
 
Income tax expense                                         (42,612) (20,490) 
 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period                                    165,501  87,840 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                                     6     (17) 
Shareholders of the Parent                                     165,495  87,857 
 
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB)                            1,278   678 
 
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Foreign currency translation difference                               (2,929)  (453) 
Foreign currency translation difference reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control over  (6,302)  - 
subsidiaries 
Actuarial losses reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of control over subsidiaries       61    - 
 
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period                          (9,170)  (453) 
 
 
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period                          156,331  87,387 
 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                                     6     (17) 
Shareholders of the Parent                                     156,325  87,404

* Non-controlling interests are the minority shareholders of the subsidiaries of PJSC "PhosAgro" 

RUB million                                  30 September 2022 31 December 2021 
Assets 
Property, plant and equipment                         258,812      237,444 
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment and other non-current assets 12,079      13,237 
Other non-current assets                            6,773       2,058 
Deferred tax assets                              6,617       9,499 
Non-current spare parts                            5,327       4,698 
Right-of-use assets                              3,932       6,955 
Catalysts                                   1,970       2,049 
Intangible assets                               1,769       1,756 
Investments in associates                           602        569 
 
Non-current assets                               297,881      278,265 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                           106,929      21,710 
Trade and other receivables                          60,855      48,526 
Inventories                                  36,683      41,177 
Income tax receivable                             9,406       540 
VAT and other taxes receivable                         9,237       15,013 
Other financial assets                             184        216 
 
Current assets                                 223,294      127,182 
 
Total assets                                  521,175      405,447 
 
Equity 
Share capital                                 372        372 
Share premium                                 7,494       7,494 
Retained earnings                               212,678      148,193 
Actuarial losses                                (692)       (753) 
Foreign currency translation reserve                      -         9,231 
 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent               219,852      164,537 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests                112        106 
 
 
Total equity                                  219,964      164,643 
 
Liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                              91,261      157,081 
Deferred tax liabilities                            24,403      12,937 
Lease liabilities                               1,607       3,459 
Defined benefit obligations                          765        952 
 
Non-current liabilities                            118,036      174,429 
 
Dividends payable                               101,012      2 
Trade and other payables                            30,293      41,754 
Loans and borrowings                              46,831      12,710 
VAT and other taxes payable                          3,798       6,397 
Lease liabilities                               1,145       2,178 
Income tax payable                               96        3,334 
 
Current liabilities                              183,175      66,375 
 
Total equity and liabilities                          521,175      405,447 
 
                                               Nine months ended 
                                               30 September 
RUB million                                          2022     2021 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating profit                                          176,787 109,412 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                   22,651  20,879 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other non-current assets           260   147 
 
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions                 199,698 130,438 
 
Increase in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts                   (9,955) (2,257) 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables*                        27,258  (15,835) 
Decrease in trade and other payables*                               (15,393) (718) 
 
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid                  201,608 111,628 
 
Income tax paid                                          (38,391) (21,070) 
Finance costs paid                                         (3,820) (3,164) 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                159,397 87,394 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets                 (41,998) (31,681) 
Cash and cash equivalents disposed as a result of loss of control over subsidiaries        (36,729) - 
Loans issued                                            (3,130) - 
Borrowing cost capitalised paid                                  (718)  (906) 
Advances issued for right-of-use assets                              (419)  - 
Finance income received                                      3,191  51 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss      1,778  - 
Other                                               167   94 
 
Cash flows used in investing activities                              (77,858) (32,442) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs                         31,082  53,296 
Repayment of borrowings                                      (22,293) (23,513) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent                            -    (22,728) 
Lease payments                                           (1,119) (1,457)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports Operating and -3- 

Cash flows from used financing activities                             7,670  5,598 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                             89,209  60,550 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January                               21,710  8,460 
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations                               (3,990) (1,021) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September                             106,929 67,989

*Changes in trade and other receivables and changes in trade and other payables include effect of foreign exchange differences from operating activities

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US71922G2093 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:     PHOR 
LEI Code:   25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
Sequence No.: 198802 
EQS News ID:  1479003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

PHOSAGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.