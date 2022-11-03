Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today confirmed that the next quarterly dividend of $0.125 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per Share DRIP Enrollment Deadline Currency Election Deadline 18/11/2022 16/12/2022 $0.125 25/11/2022 18/11/2022

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

The dividend schedule for 2023 will be published in early 2023.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

