MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Partners with Imperial College London to Establish Overseas Customer Experience Center in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, announced the opening of its second overseas Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Europe. This came after the first CEC opened its doors in Riga, Latvia in late October, joining a roster of existing MGI's demo labs in Australia and Japan. The new London-based site provides local customers and partners first-hand experiences with MGI's advanced instruments and reflects the company's commitment to the European market.

"Our new CEC will allow easier access to our cutting-edge technology locally. It will also serve as a hub for visitors to come in and experience MGI's platforms for hands-on workflow, for our Field Application Scientists to perform experiments for demo application, validation and field testing, as well as for internal and external trainings," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "We at MGI are proud to support researchers and partners in the region to develop content with our automation and sequencing platforms."

Empowered by MGI's innovative automation and sequencing equipment*, the center will be operated by partners from the BRC Genomics Facility at Imperial College London, led by Nik Matthews, a key scientific expert and leader in genome technologies and translational genomic research. The facility is equipped with MGI's state-of-the-art automation systems including MGISTP-3000, MGISP-100, MGISP-NE32 and MGISP-NE384. In addition, it is now home to the UK's first DNBSEQ-G400 sequencer*, together facilitating metagenomic analysis, spatial transcriptomics, microbiome, spatiotemporal omics, WGS, WES, RNA sequencing and more.

"MGI has supported us in a range of equipment, offering high throughput and quick turnaround times across multiple applications. From sample aliquoting automation (blood, tissue tubes and microbiome samples), MGISP-NE32 and MGISP-NE384 sample extraction and library prep robots to their new gene sequencer*, we look forward to continuing our work with the research community and bringing together expertise in genome sequencing and genomic data analysis with MGI's high-efficiency, high-quality technology*," said Nik Matthews, Head of Imperial BRC Genomics Facility.

"The new CEC is an important link to the local research and diagnostic community, enabling new genomic discoveries and medical advances," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "It has been wonderful to witness how MGI's developments are transforming research and diagnostics, and our technology* will continue to empower local customers and partners to serve a greater purpose."

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries referred to as MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers**, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing**, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

**Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.

