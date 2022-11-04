Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) said developers have until Dec. 12 to submit bids for 1.2 GW of wind-solar-storage hybrid capacity. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis, anywhere in India.From pv magazine India SECI has opened bidding to develop 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar power projects in India, paired with energy storage. The projects will be installed on a "build-own-operate" basis and will be connected to the interstate transmission network. The minimum bid capacity will be 50 MW. SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with hybrid power developers at the ...

