Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Positioniert an der Milliardenschnittstelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
04.11.22
15:07 Uhr
11,170 Euro
-0,095
-0,84 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,43012,17504.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2022 | 08:41
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Investissement confirms it has acquired a 7% interest in Millicom

Press Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Atlas Investissement confirms it has acquired a 7% interest in Millicom

PARIS, 05 NOVEMBER 2022 // Atlas Investissement confirms that it holds an approximately 7 per cent interest* in Millicom ("Millicom" or the "Company").

Atlas Investissement has identified Millicom as an attractive investment opportunity thanks to its strong position as a regional market leader in Latin America, high-quality assets and strong brand. Millicom has also demonstrated a long-term commitment to the region with its significant investments which will support digital development for the population and the economy as well as the achievement of the group's ambitious ESG targets.

Atlas Investissement is supportive of the strategy Millicom presented in February 2022 and its Board and management team. The team has shown a solid track record of execution, including the full exit of its African operations and the development of its Fintech activity Tigo Money.



* based on a total number of common shares issued by the Company of 172,096,305 (including treasury shares) as last reported by the Company on 30 June 2022



Media enquiriesAtlas Investissement

Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk contact@atlas-investissement.com

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu www.atlas-investissement.com

+44 7387 108 998

Louise Tingström, FinElk

Louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu

+44 7899 066995



About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle indirectly held by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel has investments in the telecoms sector in nine countries in Europe with nearly 50 million active subscribers combined and more than 10 billion euros of revenues.

Atlas Investissement is independent of iliad Group and iliad Holding.


MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.