CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: CONFIRMATION OF THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY FEATURING ALMOST 480 LOTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TO MEET THE DEMAND OF OUR DIVERSE CLIENTS

CONFIRMATION OF THE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY FEATURING ALMOST 480 LOTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT TO MEET THE DEMAND OF OUR DIVERSE CLIENTS

CBo Territoria confirms its sustained activity level at this time of year 2022 on the Housing sector with close to 480 lots under development (units and building plots) located on 4 major development sites.



Commercial success is maintained for Marie Caze, Saint-Paul, a very attractive sector for private investors

This residential area designed by CBo Territoria, located just 10 minutes from the new Western Reunion Hospital Centre and the national highway, close to shops and schools, but also to the western beaches, is still under development. Indeed, the Z irondelles residential estate of 34 plots and Zoizeau Blanc of 30 ready-to-build plots of surface area ranging from 260 to 500 m² will both be delivered in the 4th quarter of 2022.



In addition, the Le Bengali 1 residence, comprised of 33 flats (one, two and three-bedroom units), eligible for the Pinel Outre-Mer and Girardin corporate tax schemes, will be delivered in the first half of 2023. It will be followed by phase 2 of the project due for completion at the end of 2023 and consisting of 32 units, for which the reservation rate has already reached over 70%.

Finally, the construction of both residences Le Foulque (85 intermediate housing units) and Clos des Serins (30 social housing units) is well underway. Both are sold as off-plan projects to the SHLMR, Action Logement group and due for completion in the second half of 2023.

Successful launch of the 4 programs currently under development in Beauséjour, Sainte-Marie

CBo Territoria is pursuing its development of Beauséjour, an emblematic quarter that the company has been expanding for over 10 years.

This is reflected in the ongoing construction of the Kaloupilé residence, comprised of 35 units ranging from one to three bedrooms, sold off-plan and eligible for the Pinel Outre-Mer and Girardin corporate tax schemes, with more than 90% of the units sold to date. The project is scheduled for completion by June 2023.

At the same time, the construction of the Lobélie residence is underway. Sold as an off-plan project to the SHLMR, Action Logement group, it will contain 47 intermediate housing units.

The housing developments Jardin des 4 épices (31 plots) and Le Hameau (18 plots) will be delivered before the end of 2022, offering a wide range of products both in terms of price and surface area, thus satisfying a variety of customer profiles.

Cornerstone laid for new Hamelia residence in Roche Café, St-Leu

This quarter of Saint-Leu, nestled on the hillside between sea and mountain, and close to the attractive Portail hub, will welcome the laying of the Hamelia residence's cornerstone on 31 October 2022. This development of 42 one- to two-bedroom units is currently almost 80% sold and will be completed in December 2023. This development has proved to be a genuine commercial success, thanks to its geographical location and the high quality of the residence, notably its swimming pool and stunning views of the ocean and the mountains.

New plots of land marketed in Grands Bois, Saint-Pierre, an area in full expansion

The expansion of the Cap Austral joint development zone is also underway through the release of the first 29 plots of the Le Kaisary project by the end of 2022. This geographical sector of Saint-Pierre, in the wake of the Terre Sainte business estate, is booming along with an increased demand for housing.

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, having developed 1,000 land plots, 3,300 housing units, and nearly 190,000 sq.m. of office, retail and activity spaces. The Group has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€302.6 million as of June 2022, i.e., 79% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Since its inception, CBo Territoria has been a responsible and committed company to more sustainable real estate, ranking in the Top 10 of compartment C of the Gaïa-Index for the past six years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

