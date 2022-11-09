Biosensors Market Revenue to Surpass $49.3 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the biosensors market 2030 size will be $49.3 billion, growing from $25.2 billion in 2021 at a 7.8% CAGR over this decade. North America leads the industry with a share of over 40%, on account of being the biggest global hub for healthcare R&D. Moreover, due to the growing chronic disease burden, these instruments are increasingly being used to detect various biomarkers and changes in the biological processes that happen inside the body.





The largest end use of these devices is point-of-care testing, as they are easily transportable and convenient to use at the bedside of the patient. A range of sensors are used to detect the presence of biomarkers in the urine, perspiration, blood, and saliva, for disease diagnosis and treatment effect monitoring.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/biosensors-market/report-sample

COVID-19-Driven Biosensor Demand Surge Still Benefitting Market

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the demand for biosensors, especially the wearable ones, positively. With the increasing case count, people were forced inside their homes, which created the necessity for home-based monitoring of certain biomarkers, such as SpO2 and the heart rate.

Hence, a number of medical device companies started focusing on launching wearable biosensors for patients isolating at homes and even those admitted to hospitals, in order to help reduce human-to-human contact. For instance, in May 2020, during the peak of the first COVID-19 wave, Phillips launched the Philips Biosensor BX100, after receiving approval from the FDA.

Biosensors Most Widely Employed for Medical Testing

More than 60% of the market revenue is generated by biosensors bought for medical testing.

These instruments also reduce the chances of human errors in data acquisition and interpretation.

Electrochemical blood glucose sensors, available in easy-to-use kits, are widely used by diabetes patients.

Cholesterol detection is also a major application of electrochemical biosensors, on account of the rising number of people at a risk of heart attack and stroke.

Technological Advancements Leading To Miniaturization of Biosensors

Browse detailed report on Biosensor Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2022-2030

Biosensing instruments have become significantly smaller in recent years, with extensive R&D being conducted to bring about technological advancements in them. The R&D is being driven, in part, by the rising focus on genetics and the increasing number of laws on environment monitoring. Thus, apart from healthcare, miniaturized biosensors have found wide acceptance in the environment and food safety sectors.

Demand for Biosensors Booming in Food Applications

With the growing emphasis of customers on health and the rising awareness of food-borne diseases, food safety has become important for governments as well as F&B companies. Hence, the usage of biosensors to detect the presence of pathogens, such as Salmonella typhi, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli, in raw meats and seafood is burgeoning.

APAC Is Fastest-Growing Market for Biosensors

In the coming years, biosensor sales revenue is expected to increase the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. This is credited to the growing number of people suffering from diabetes, cancer, cholesterol, and other chronic diseases. Further, medical device companies are targeting the large customer base and favorable manufacturing regulations in the region, to achieve business growth.

Global Biosensor Market Report Coverage

By Type

Sensor Patch

Embedded Device

By Product

Wearable

Non-wearable

By Technology

Electrochemical

Optical

Thermal

Piezoelectric

Nanomechanical

By Application

Medical testing

Industrial process

Food toxicity

Environment

Agricultural testing

By End User

Point-of-care testing

Home diagnostics

Research laboratories

Security and bio-defense

Food industry

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Computed Tomography Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:



Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biosensors-market-revenue-to-surpass-49-3-billion-by-2030-ps-intelligence-301673065.html