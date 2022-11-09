Firstkind Ltd: Partner-With-Us - Chronic wound healing through clinical partnerships

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstkind Ltd, innovator and manufacturer of the clinically proven geko device - a ground-breaking advanced therapy for chronic venous leg ulcer healing - is seeking senior tissue viability nurses, willing to embrace and drive innovation advance, to join its Partner-With-Us program.

The Partner-With-Us program precedes the imminent publication of a statistically significant randomised controlled study that compares the rate of wound healing in chronic venous leg ulcer patients receiving the geko device as an adjunct to compression therapy, compared to compression therapy alone.

A transformative innovation, the geko device is a small, self-adhesive, wearable neuromuscular electro-stimulator (NMES) that is applied to the skin just below the knee, over the head of the fibula. It delivers a gentle intermittent electrical pulse, once per second, to the common peroneal nerve. This elicits a muscular twitch that activates the calf and foot muscle pumps, increasing venous, arterial, and microvascular blood flow - transporting oxygenated blood to the wound bed and edge to promote wound healing.

In addition to the benefit of better patient outcomes and the release of significant cost savings for primary care, TVNs keen to join the Partner-With-Us program - to drive innovation advance - will gain:

Early access to evaluate the geko device

RCN accredited user training

The opportunity/option - through a comprehensive handrail of support - to generate and present patient use data at local and national level.

If you would like to know more about the Partner-With-Us program, and what the geko device can do for your patients, please email: Fiona.Young@firstkindmedical.com. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

About Firstkind Ltd (a Sky Medical Technology Company)

Firstkind Ltd is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation (NMES), Firstkind has developed a ground-breaking NMES technology platform, OnPulse, embedded in its industry-leading product, the geko device. The company develops a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas, selling both direct and through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include chronic wound healing, the treatment and prevention of oedema (swelling) and venous thromboembolism prevention (VTE). The goal in each therapy is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care while at the same time reducing costs for health systems.

