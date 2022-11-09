Independence, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2022) - From The Earth, known for their community-first approach with five medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Missouri, is excited to announce their first ever Clear the Vault event. The highly requested clearance experience will take place at their Independence dispensary on November 12th and feature a wide range of deals in all product categories. Additionally, shoppers will have the opportunity to browse vendor booths from their favorite brands from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Clear the Vault event will be part of a larger series of clearance events set to start occurring quarterly in 2023. It is slated to be the most notable clearance event in the dispensary's history to date.

Full details for the Clear the Vault event are below:

From The Earth Dispensary

Location: 19341 E US Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055

Phone: 816-200-1536

Date: November 12th, 2022

Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM with vendors set up from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

"We can't wait to welcome Missouri's patients through the doors of our Independence dispensary to launch the first of many 'Clear the Vault' events. All are welcome and we look forward to serving you on 11/12 and in the future," said Carolyn Richmond, Owner of From The Earth.

From The Earth will also have budtenders on hand to help interested patrons sign up for their Loyalty Program, which is one of the most sought-after rewards programs in the state. Staff will also be on hand to help anyone who needs to sign up for a Missouri Medical Marijuana card.

About From The Earth

From The Earth has five medical marijuana dispensaries in Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown. As a fully-licensed medical cannabis dispensary built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. They aim to help people understand the benefits of medicinal marijuana and how it fits into a healthy lifestyle while also working towards undoing years of stigma and disinformation about the versatile plant.

