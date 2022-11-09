Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), a leading private airport operator in the world, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 17, after market closes. We remind all participants to connect through the telephone in order to ask questions.
Earnings Release
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Friday, November 18, 2022
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-844-200-6205 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-646-904-5544 (U.S., Local)
1-833-950-0062 (Canada, Toll Free)
1-226-828-7575 (Canada, Local)
+1-929-526-1599 (International)
Participant access code: 126719
Webcast (click here)
Telephone Replay
1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)
1-226-828-7578 (Canada, Local)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Replay Access Code: 993788
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic, in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716