Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on December 6, 2022

VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Garth Hankinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET and is expected to cover the company's strategic business initiatives, financial metrics, and operating performance, as well as outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the virtual presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.comunder the News & Eventssection. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial Historysection. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website through the close of business on January 11, 2023.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, and our premium wine brands such as Meiomi, and Kim Crawford.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.comand follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 / michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com (mailto:michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com)
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com)		Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 / joseph.suarez@cbrands.com (mailto:joseph.suarez@cbrands.com)
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com (mailto:snehal.shah@cbrands.com)
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com (mailto:david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com)

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here. http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b7fb47e-aca8-4b74-a398-2ad3ccf7f3be


