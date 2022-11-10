Fineqia International Inc.: Fineqia Sees 7x Uplift in Investment Value in IDEO CoLab Ventures Fund I; No Exposure to FTX

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) announces that the value of its investment in the IDEO CoLab Distributed Web Offshore Fund 1 LP ("Fund") has risen to 7x the investment value.

Fineqia participated as a limited partner in the Fund in Aug. 2019 and the increase represents the Fund's net asset value as of the last reported value on March 31, 2022. The value of the original investment commitment represents less than 3% of Fineqia's market capital. Terms of the investment are confidential.

The technology Fund is backed by global design company IDEO known for iconic designs such as Apple's first computer mouse, Avanta Ventures (the venture capital arm of CSAA Insurance Group) and Korea's GS Group. Executives from major technology companies such as IDEO, Coinbase, Twitter and Fortress have also invested in the Fund.

IDEO CoLab has invested in and helped incubate 41 blockchain and crypto start-ups. Some of the start-ups include blockchain gaming platform Forte, digital asset trading platform FalconX and Handshake, a decentralised naming and certificate authority.

"IDEO CoLab has helped Fineqia support some of the world's most innovative entrepreneurs, especially in the blockchain industry," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "The Fund also helps us access unique co-investment opportunities."

Fineqia made avail of a co-investment in blockchain gaming platform Forte in Oct. 2021, along with other limited partners in IDEO CoLab's Venture Fund. Investors in Forte include Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Griffin Gaming Partners.

The investment in IDEO CoLab is in line with the Company's strategy to invest in or acquire companies developing and propagating blockchain-based financial solutions that are adjunct to the Company's core business.

The Fund has no direct exposure to Alameda Research, FTX, or its token FTT, that have recently seen their values fall.

Fineqia has made several investments from its balance sheet, including crypto asset manager Wave Financial Group LLC. as well as its Wave NFT Fund, blockchain-based asset registration and clearing platform Nivaura Ltd, blockchain insurance company Black Insurance, Forte and Phunware Inc., an enterprise cloud platform for mobile content delivery for global brands.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia's strategic focus has been to provide a platform and associated services to support securities issuances and manage administration of debt securities. Fineqia is building out its alternative finance business and holds a growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide.

