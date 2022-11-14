DJ Adam Nasir A Fast Rising SaaS Founder Has Created The Perfect Software Solution After A Google Search Failed To Help

Smarter Contact Adam Nasir A Fast Rising SaaS Founder Has Created The Perfect Software Solution After A Google Search Failed To Help 14-Nov-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Nasir A Fast Rising SaaS Founder Has Created The Perfect Software Solution After A Google Search Failed To Help

News release by Smarter Contact

Download PDF

Kyiv, Ukraine | November 09, 2022 10:06 AM Eastern Standard Time

Adam Nasir, the founder of Smarter Contact began his professional career as a real estate investor, purchasing and selling hundreds of properties.

The year was 2017, and he was looking to close more deals in his business by reaching out to a large number of people in a short amount of time. He found texting was helping him get their attention faster.

Wondering if he could send many messages at once, he 'Googled' it and didn't find a good solution. That is when the initial idea of "Smarter Contact" came to his mind, and he never looked back.

"I was surprised to see no one was taking advantage of SMS marketing. People are glued to their phones 24/7 - young or old, our phones are with us at all times, so it's a no-brainer for businesses to communicate on this channel. My goal was to build personal relationships from my businesses directly with consumers. Fast forward a few years, this is what we are helping businesses do with Smarter Contact." Revealed Adam.

Smarter Contact is an outbound SMS marketing software with a built-in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system. It became really successful due to the user interface being both highly effective at nurturing leads in all stages and simple to use. Sean Terry, CEO of Flip2Freedom and one of their top customers is quoted as saying

"Smarter Contact is hands down the best lead-gen tool. I've tried every SMS software out there, this is the only one that truly delivers"

Smarter Contact provides its customers with an all-in-one solution to convert and close more leads. The software provides many valuable services like a robust CRM, skiptracing, a phone system, and ringless voicemail (RVM) amongst many other valuable tools for businesses to stay in touch.

Text messages have been proven to have a 99.8% open rate, which is significantly higher than the current email open rate hovering around 25%.

"You're probably holding your phone right now as you're reading this. Your customers are no different - they have their phones with them all the time. Mobile marketing is hands down the most effective at getting attention." Suggested Adam.

Using his software personally, Adam 6xed his own real estate business. He realized that this could genuinely benefit other businesses in the country. The initial version of the software took off in its first year of launch and delivered so many results for clients that he realized this was going to be big.

Like most startups, Smarter Contact had its share of teething problems. In early 2020 the original software developer who helped bring Adam's vision to life disappeared, without any documentation to continue. Adam wasn't going to let go of his dream that easily. On the verge of losing everything, he found a team of software developers in Ukraine that stabilized and further optimized the text messaging software.

"We are relentlessly focused on our customers and their experience. We have spent a lot of time making the software as easy to use as possible. So that anyone who uses the software can jump in and figure it out while receiving the highest conversion possible." explains Adam.

Smarter Contact is a fast-growing SaaS company that started with a small team. Due to the company's immense success, a recent business expansion has occurred, and the Smarter Contact team has grown over 50 employees in 3 years. The company has now branched out into many industries, including for real estate agents, ecom, lending, automotive offering tailor-made SMS marketing solutions for companies all over America.

Contact Details

Smarter Contact

Adam Nasir

inquiries@smartercontact.com

Company Website

https://smartercontact.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1487269 14-Nov-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487269&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2022 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)