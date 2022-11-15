Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853676 ISIN: JP3592200004 Ticker-Symbol: TSE1 
Tradegate
15.11.22
10:48 Uhr
33,550 Euro
-0,080
-0,24 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
TOSHIBA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,16033,57016:20
33,12033,63016:19
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 16:09
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Fusion of Two Rich Histories - Toshiba TV's Big Announcement

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From one generation to the next, the love for quality football has transcended, and in retrospect instituted a rich, historic culture that unifies millions of people across diverse boundaries. This year, Toshiba TV emerges as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.


Complementing the riveting, true-to-life visuals of Toshiba TVs is distinctively heart-shaking sound quality. This composes a truly mesmerizing and realistic football viewing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but that's not the end of the list. User-friendly technologies such as the Smartphone Remote TV and Voice Control Features are powered by cutting-edge operating systems which underscore Toshiba TVs.

By collaborating with the most prominent association in the football culture for a matchlessly superlative viewer experience, Toshiba TV demonstrates its continued commitment to fine craftsmanship; a core essence of business and sportsmanship. This resonance with the spirit of football finds vivid expression in the reception of valuable recognition from world-class events like the FIFA World CupTM, by Toshiba TV's fleet of high-quality OLED, UHD, and Smart products.

Toshiba TV's unveiled flagships of televisions have recorded tremendous success in world markets this year. As the year ties up, Toshiba TV is set to live up to its status as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 through an unforgettable first-rate football viewing experience.

About FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world. The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1 2022 to set the stage for the tournament. The final three qualification places were filled in June, with Wales, Australia, and Costa Rica completing the 32-team line-up.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first and Japan's first features. Since the first TV production in 1952, Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

To find out more, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947175/image_5022994_14255107.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fusion-of-two-rich-histories--toshiba-tvs-big-announcement-301678685.html

TOSHIBA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.