Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Weißes Gold im Rausch! Jetzt die richtige Aktie dazu finden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.11.2022 | 16:51
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Limitless Earth Plc - AIM Rule 17 Notification

Limitless Earth Plc - AIM Rule 17 Notification

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15 November 2022

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

AIM Rule 17 Notification

Limitless Earth plc, (AIM: LME), an AIM quoted investing company, announces the following disclosure in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Peter Jay was a director of Illyrian Power plc which, on the 8 November 2022, was placed into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation. He ceased to be a director of Illyrian Power plc on the 30 August 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

*** ENDS ***

Limitless Earth plc
Guido Contesso		+44 7780 700 091
www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Broker
Peter Greensmith / Charles Goodfellow		+44 20 7469 0930
www.pcorpfin.com

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.