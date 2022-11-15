Limitless Earth Plc - AIM Rule 17 Notification

15 November 2022

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

AIM Rule 17 Notification

Limitless Earth plc, (AIM: LME), an AIM quoted investing company, announces the following disclosure in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Peter Jay was a director of Illyrian Power plc which, on the 8 November 2022, was placed into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation. He ceased to be a director of Illyrian Power plc on the 30 August 2022.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

