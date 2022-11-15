Human Insulin Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 63.64 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research

In recent years, the reimbursement scenario for human insulin has become much better, thus increasing the procurement of human insulin. Also, the increase in the demand of human insulin has assisted the market to reach its current height.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Human Insulin Market" By Application (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), By Delivery Device (Syringes, Pens, Pen Needles), By Brand (HI Analogs And Biosimilars, HI Biologics), By Type (Insulin Analogs And Biosimilars, HI Biologics), By Product Type (HI Drugs, HI Delivery Devices), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Human Insulin Market size was valued at USD 35.95 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 63.64 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Human Insulin Market Overview

Insulin is a hormone secreted by the beta cells present in the pancreas. Insulin is the key element in regulating blood sugar. Along with maintaining the blood glucose, Insulin also manages the uptake of amino acids by the body cells. When a person suffers from diabetes, their body fails to absorb the blood sugar from the blood vessels, thus keeping the blood glucose levels high. Not being able to uptake the glucose, that person's body cells may suffer from lethal conditions such as the nephropathy and diabetic retinopathy. In type 1 diabetes, a person's body fails to secrete enough amounts of insulin, thus needing to take external insulin.

The prevalence for type 1 diabetes has increased exponentially in recent years. Because of this, the demand for human insulin analogs has also increased. This growth is also being supported by the healthcare sector, making it easier for the diabetic people to procure insulin, as the expenses are assisted by their health insurance. With the introduction of portable insulin injectors such as the insulin pen, the acceptance for the treatment has increased. The growing spending's in research and development activities is expected to propel the market growth significantly.

Key Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocon Limited, Biodel Inc., ELI Lilly and Company, Julphar (Also Known as Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries), NOVO Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Wockhardt Limited, Ypsomed AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Human Insulin Market On the basis of Application, Delivery Device, Brand, Type, Product Type, and Geography.

Human Insulin Market, By Application

Type I Diabetes



Type II Diabetes

Human Insulin Market, By Delivery Device

Syringes



Pens



Disposable Pens





Reusable Pens



Pen Needles



Standard Pen Needles





Safety Pen Needles

Human Insulin Market, By Brand

HI Analogs and Biosimilars



Lantus





Novorapid and Novolog





Humalog





Other Brands



HI Biologics



Actrapid, Mixtard, and Insulatard





Humulin





Insuman

Human Insulin Market, By Type

Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars



Long-Acting Biosimilars





Rapid-Acting Biosimilars





Premixed Biosimilars



HI Biologics



Short-Acting Biologics





Intermediate-Acting Biologics





Premixed Biologics

Human Insulin Market, By Product Type

HI Drugs



HI Delivery Devices

Human Insulin Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

