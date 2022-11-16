Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022
Lithium auf neuem Allzeithoch! - Eine Aktie, um diese Welle zu reiten!
PR Newswire
16.11.2022 | 15:10
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Result of AGM

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 16

16 November 2022LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/shareholders/meetings/.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below.

ResolutionsVotes for (incl discretionary)% of Votes castVotes against% of Votes CastTotal Votes CastTotal Votes Withheld
Ordinary resolutions
1. To receive the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors (the 2022 Annual Report).123,833,089100.0000.00123,833,089187,781
2. To approve the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2022, as contained in the 2022 Annual Report.122,479,09498.981,264,2951.02123,743,389277,481
3. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company.124,020,218100.004720.00124,020,690180
4. To approve the amendments to the Directors' Remuneration Policy and to the Company's 2021 Performance Share Plan, increasing the maximum percentage of salary over which awards may be granted to directors of the Company under the 2021 Performance Share Plan in respect of the year ending 30 June 2023 only105,128,87284.9618,614,51715.04123,743,389277,481
5. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors.124,020,297100.003930.00124,020,690180
6. To re-elect Mr Peter John Hill, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.120,263,10896.973,757,5823.03124,020,690180
7. To re-elect Mr Richard Neil Duffy, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.124,005,03699.9915,6540.01124,020,690180
8. To re-elect Mr Jacques Breytenbach, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.124,005,03699.9915,6540.01124,020,690180
9. To re-elect Ms Varda Shine, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.119,099,91196.034,920,7793.97124,020,690180
10. To re-elect Ms Octavia Matshidiso Matloa, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.119,099,91196.034,920,7793.97124,020,690180
11. To re-elect Mr Bernard Robert Pryor, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.119,101,87296.044,905,8183.96124,007,69013,180
12. To re-elect Ms Deborah Gudgeon, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.119,099,91196.034,920,7793.97124,020,690180
13. To re-elect Ms Alexandra Watson, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.117,365,33394.636,655,3575.37124,020,690180
14. To re-elect Mr Parag Johannes Bhatt, who retires in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws, as a Director of the Company.124,005,03699.9915,6540.01124,020,690180
15. To elect Mr Jon Dudas who was appointed by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws on 1 March 2022, as a Director of the Company.124,019,997100.006930.00124,020,690180
16. To authorise the Directors of the Company to issue and allot Relevant Securities within the meaning of Bye-Law 2.4 of the Company's Bye-Laws up to an aggregate nominal amount of £32,366.96 up until the next AGM of the Company.103,431,85583.4020,588,83516.60124,020,690180
17. That the Bye-Laws of the Company be amended to increase the quantum of fees which may be paid to Non-Executive Directors on an annual basis to £1m.123,742,55899.78278,1320.22124,020,690180
18. That the Company's share premium account be reduced by $350m with such amount being credited against accumulated losses with the balance being credited to the Company's reserves.124,020,265100.004250.00124,020,690180
Special resolution
19. Subject to the passing of resolution 16, to disapply the pre-emption provisions of Bye-Law 2.5(a) pursuant to Bye-Law 2.6(a)(i) of the Company's Bye-Laws.103,482,72383.4420,537,96716.56124,020,690180

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (the Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of 226.6 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2022 PR Newswire
