BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



16 November 2022

30 September 2022

22 December 2022

25 November 2022

24 November 2022

Caroline Driscoll

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter endedof 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable onto holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on(ex-dividend date is).Enquiries:BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427