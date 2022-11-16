BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 16
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
16 November 2022
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2022 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 22 December 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 November 2022 (ex-dividend date is 24 November 2022).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
