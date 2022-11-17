Symplicity joins the UK Government's G-Cloud framework for its 13th iteration

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity Corporation the global leader of student employability, wellbeing and success, is proud to announce it has joined the UK Crown Commercial Services as a certified supplier on the Government's G-Cloud 13 procurement framework. This acceptance brings a powerful, and affordable, student support services platform to higher education institutions across the United Kingdom.

The approval means that any higher education institution can now engage with Symplicity without the need for prolonged and extended procurement, bringing a wide range of functionality and services within easy reach. This includes support for employability, skills and graduate outcomes, wellbeing and disability support, a unified student experience and employer engagement, to name a few.

Part of the Government's Digital Marketplace, the G-Cloud framework is designed to ensure the public sector has access to proven and cost-effective cloud software and services via an online platform.

"Achieving G-Cloud 13 certification enables Symplicity to continue offering higher education institutions the tools to improve student engagement and outcomes," said Thomas Jepsen, President of International at Symplicity. "With this sought-after certification, Symplicity can support more institutions, staff and students with a holistic and whole university support structure."

