Press Release: Hiroko Fujioka and WISe.ART Join Forces to Host "Le Japon à deux Pas" a Physical NFT Exhibition

Hiroko Fujioka and WISe.ART Join Forces to Host "Le Japon à deux Pas" a Physical NFT Exhibition

Traditional arts & crafts from Japan stepping into the NFT world to raise funds for the Children of Ukraine; it is all about IMPACT DIVIDENDS, despite Crypto Winters

The exhibition will take place at the Espace Fert, 7 rue Barton in Geneva, Switzerland from November 24-26

Geneva - November 17, 2022: Hiroko Fujioka and WISe.ART, a vetted NFT Marketplace powered by WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced today that they will join forces to host "Le Japon à deux Pas", a physical NFT exhibition, which takes place at the Espace Fert, 7 rue Barton in Geneva, Switzerland.

From November 24 to 26 at 11 am Hiroko Fujioka, Master of the Kinkara Kawa Technique, will present her art in an exhibition of modern travel accessories revisited in the ancient Japanese lacquer tradition. To fix a gold leaf on leather, Hiroko Fujioka uses Urushi, Japanese lacquer. Hence her technique is named "Kinkara Kawa Urushi" She uses other techniques such as Shibori, and Twin dye.

Workshops and conferences will be held at the Espace Fert, 7 Barton Street in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Saturday 26 November, the last day of the exhibition, an NFT auction with "phygital" packages will be held from 3 pm with the support of WISe.ART. The auctioneer will be TSR TV presenter Rayane M'Zouri. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross International Committee in aid of their efforts in Ukraine.

Kinkara Kawa Technique or CUOI D' ORO is one of the art techniques to make leather craft, which is to tan, plate it with leaves of special metal, then make embossed pattern using metal molds, and finally dying it. It is an art of great rarity which was made only for a duration of 300 years from the Italian Renaissance period until just before the Napoleon Revolution.

The technique was imported to Japan in mid-17th century and continue to flourish there from Meiji (18681912) through Taisho (19121926) period. CUOI D'ORO decorated many walls of European palaces which were torn off and sold when they rebuilt and renovated the buildings. Most of them were bought by Japanese people, cut up in small pieces, then made into bags and other small items, and sold as "KINKARAKAWA" (means European gold leather).

"KINKARAKAWA" became very popular in Japan. They also found the origin of CUOI D'ORO after 50 years of researching and analyzing and succeeded in reproducing CUOI D'ORO of the same quality or better.

WISe.ART is much more than a secured vetted NFT marketplace. It cares about society and the planet and supports many environmentally friendly projects, projects which place humans at the heart of the action with a view to raise awareness and funds.

We aim to embrace and accompany the artists who onboard their work or collectibles on the platform. Quality and security are key in our business model. Collectors should feel as comfortable with their investments and knowing that most of the time they are helping the world while enjoying the thrill of collecting.

On this occasion, we will be selling a unique exclusive collection of NFTs giving collectors the opportunity to belong to this smart caring community.

For the first time, the WISe.ART team will welcome its Swiss visitors in a physical gallery, Espace Fert, 7 rue Barton in Geneva.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labelling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey's innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey: WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

INFORMATION:

KS Leman WISe.ART Company Contact: Kathy Shiraishi Contact: Carlos Moreno Email: famshiraishi@gmail.com cmoreno@wisekey.com Tel: +41799569148 Tel: +41 22 594 3000 --------------------------------- -----------------------

