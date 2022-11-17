DJ Adjournment of Court Meeting and General Meeting

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Adjournment of Court Meeting and General Meeting 17-Nov-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

17 November 2022

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

AVEVA GROUP PLC ("AVEVA")

by

ASCOT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS LIMITED ("Bidco")

(an indirect subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE ("Schneider Electric"))

ADJOURNMENT OF COURT MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING

On 11 November 2022, the boards of Schneider Electric and Bidco and the AVEVA Independent Committee announced (the "Increased Offer Announcement") that they had reached agreement on the terms of an increased and final[1] recommended cash offer by which the entire issued and to be issued share capital of AVEVA (excluding AVEVA Shares held by Samos, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric) will be acquired by Bidco (the "Acquisition"). Under the terms of the increased cash offer, AVEVA Shareholders (other than Samos or any other member of the Schneider Electric Group) will be entitled to receive 3,225 pence per AVEVA Share (the "Increased Offer").

The scheme document in respect of the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document"), which is to be read in conjunction with the Increased Offer Announcement, was published and made available to AVEVA Shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights and participants in the AVEVA Share Plans, on 18 October 2022. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

In the Increased Offer Announcement, AVEVA also announced its intention to adjourn the Court Meeting and General Meeting in light of the Increased Offer.

Adjournment of the Court Meeting and General Meeting

AVEVA confirms that the Court Meeting and General Meeting were adjourned earlier today.

The Court Meeting will now start at 11.30 a.m. and the General Meeting will start at 11.45 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting concludes or is adjourned) on 25 November 2022. The Court Meeting and the General Meeting shall be held at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP at 100 Bishopsgate EC2P 2SR.

An updated timetable of principal events was set out in the Increased Offer Announcement.

Enquiries:

AVEVA

Matt Springett Tel: +44 7789 818 684 Kira Popper +44 7787 220 464

Lazard (Lead Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to AVEVA)

Cyrus Kapadia Keiran Wilson Tel: +44 20 7187 2000 Alexander Fiallos

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to AVEVA)

Bill Hutchings James Robinson Tel: +44 20 7742 4000 Jonty Edwards

Numis (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to AVEVA)

Simon Willis Joshua Hughes Tel: +44 20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough

FTI Consulting LLP (Public Relations Adviser to AVEVA)

Edward Bridges Tel: +44 203 727 1017 Dwight Burden

Schneider Electric

Amit Bhalla Tel: +44 20 7592 8216

Citi (Financial Adviser to Schneider Electric and Bidco)

Robin Rousseau Tel: +44 20 7986 4000 Sian Evans Rob Jurd Christopher Wren (Corporate Broking)

Brunswick Group LLP (Public Relations Adviser to Schneider Electric)

Simon Sporborg Paul Durman Tel: +44 20 7404 5959 Pip Green

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is acting as legal adviser to AVEVA in connection with the Acquisition. Slaughter and May is acting as legal adviser to Schneider Electric and Bidco in connection with the Acquisition.

Important notices relating to financial advisers

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated in the UK by the FCA and the PRA is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Schneider Electric and Bidco and for no one else in relation to the Acquisition, and any other matters described in this announcement, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Schneider Electric and Bidco for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition, or any other matters described in this announcement. Neither Citi nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citi in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise.

Lazard & Co., Limited ("Lazard"), which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA, is acting as financial adviser to AVEVA, and no one else, in connection with the matters set out in this announcement, and will not be responsible to anyone other than the board of AVEVA for providing the protections afforded to clients of Lazard nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Lazard nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard in connection with this announcement, any matter, arrangement or statement contained or referred to herein or otherwise.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ("J.P. Morgan Cazenove"), is authorised in the UK by the PRA and regulated by the PRA and the FCA. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as financial adviser exclusively for AVEVA and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than AVEVA for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Numis Securities Limited ("Numis"), which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the FCA, is acting as financial adviser and broker to AVEVA, and no one else, in connection with the matters set out in this announcement, and will not be responsible to anyone other than the board of AVEVA for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis nor for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein. Neither Numis nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Numis in connection with this announcement, any matter, arrangement or statement contained or referred to herein or otherwise.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in AVEVA in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition will be made solely pursuant to the terms of the Scheme Document (or, in the event that the Acquisition is to be implemented by way of an Offer, the Offer Document) which, together with the Forms of Proxy, contains the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any vote or other decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of information contained in the Scheme Document (or, in the event that the Acquisition is to be implemented by way of an Offer, the Offer Document).

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or from an independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended).

Overseas jurisdictions

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the UK.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2022 07:48 ET (12:48 GMT)