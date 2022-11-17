Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Record Results

- Record full year revenue of $156.2 million
- Record full year operating profit of $10.6 million
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2022. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTalent) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|8.31.22
|8.31.21
|8.31.22
|8.31.211
Professional fees - Caldwell
|23,580
|31,429
|103,964
|96,120
Professional fees - IQTalent2
|12,153
|10,181
|51,596
|23,287
Consolidated professional fees
|35,733
|41,610
|155,560
|119,407
Direct expense reimbursements
|186
|128
|605
|359
Revenues
|35,919
|41,738
|156,165
|119,766
Cost of sales
|28,028
|32,468
|120,911
|90,621
Gross profit
|7,705
|9,142
|34,649
|29,120
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,356
|7,117
|21,448
|20,738
Acquisition-related expenses3
|616
|793
|2,611
|2,453
Operating profit
|2,733
|1,232
|10,590
|5,929
Earnings before tax
|3,191
|1,423
|10,710
|5,417
Income tax expense
|616
|440
|2,532
|898
Net earnings after tax
|2,575
|983
|8,178
|4,519
Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.100
|$
|0.039
|$
|0.318
|$
|0.190
"This was an exceptional year in our firm's history, as we shattered previous records for revenue and profit" said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Consolidated revenue for the year was $156.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of over 30 percent, and our operating profit of $10.6 million was 79 percent higher than the prior year and the highest in our history, including our recording $2.6 million in purchase price costs related to the IQTalent acquisition. Fiscal 2022 was a year of revenue and profit achievement and execution excellence. We couldn't be prouder of the entire Caldwell/IQTalent team."
"While we celebrate our accomplishments in fiscal 2022, we are focused on the future. We have seen the business leaders at our clients become more cautious with concerns about an economic downturn or recession on the horizon. This has translated into a reduction in hiring demand, especially in the technology and retail sectors. We saw headwinds begin late summer and build through early fall - especially in our IQTalent segment, whose clients are weighted towards the technology sector. Accordingly, we have taken actions to right size the staff with business levels for the near term."
Wallace continued: "We are superbly confident regarding the strength of our company, our team, our service offerings, our balance sheet, and our future. Our clients value our ability to provide seamless support for their talent acquisition needs at all levels, and by continuing to diversify our mix of products and services and identify opportunities to cross-collaborate between our two business segments, we expect to amplify our current success in the long-term. We also continue to seek out strategic business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with our client-driven talent offerings. Our most recent acquisition of The Counsel Network has been a terrific addition to our Caldwell service offering in Canada, bringing a high-caliber group of search professionals focused on legal roles for law firms and corporate in-house functions."
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwell.com
+1 (617) 934-1843
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in $000s Canadian)
|As at
|As at
|August 31
|August 31
|2022
|2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
|35,668
|29,214
Accounts receivable
|22,882
|23,218
Income taxes receivable
|1,280
|-
Unbilled revenue
|6,495
|4,217
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,758
|2,332
|69,083
|58,981
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
|-
|2,624
Investments
|736
|242
Advances
|241
|506
Property and equipment
|2,035
|1,970
Right-of-use assets
|5,345
|9,549
Intangible assets
|190
|234
Goodwill
|8,928
|7,960
Deferred income taxes
|4,730
|5,067
Total assets
|91,288
|87,133
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
|4,021
|4,640
Compensation payable
|43,866
|36,852
Income taxes payable
|-
|3,007
Lease liability
|1,817
|1,868
Loans Payable
|-
|176
|49,704
|46,543
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable
|2,105
|6,278
Lease liability
|4,414
|8,560
|56,223
|61,381
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
|12,554
|12,157
Contributed surplus
|15,045
|15,063
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|960
|204
Retained earnings (deficit)
|6,506
|(1,672
|)
Total equity
|35,065
|25,752
Total liabilities and equity
|91,288
|87,133
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
|Twelve months ended
|August 31
|2022
|2021
Revenues
Professional fees
|155,560
|119,407
Direct expense reimbursements
|605
|359
|156,165
|119,766
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales
|120,911
|90,621
Government stimulus grants
|-
|(334
|)
Reimbursed direct expenses
|605
|359
|121,516
|90,646
Gross profit
|34,649
|29,120
Selling, general and administrative
|21,448
|20,738
Acquisition-related expenses
|2,611
|2,453
|24,059
|23,191
Operating profit
|10,590
|5,929
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability
|419
|464
Realized gain on lease modification
|(182
|)
|-
Interest expense on loans payable
|-
|27
Investment income
|(129
|)
|(32
|)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(228
|)
|53
Earnings before income tax
|10,710
|5,417
Income tax expense
|2,532
|898
Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|8,178
|4,519
Earnings per share
Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.318
|$
|0.190
Diluted
|$
|0.315
|$
|0.186
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(in $000s Canadian)
|Twelve months ended
|August 31
|2022
|2021
Net earnings for the period
|8,178
|4,519
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
Gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(72
|)
|165
Cumulative translation adjustment
|828
|(380
|)
Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|8,934
|4,304
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(in $000s Canadian)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive
|Income (Loss)
|Retained
|Cumulative
|Gain/(loss) on
|Earnings
|Contributed
|Translation
|Marketable
|Total
|(Deficit)
|Share Capital
|Surplus
|Adjustment
|Securities
|Equity
Balance - August 31, 2020
|(6,191
|)
|7,515
|15,013
|595
|(176
|)
|16,756
Net earnings for the year
|4,519
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,519
Common share issuance
|-
|4,642
|-
|-
|-
|4,642
Share based payment expense
|-
|-
|50
|-
|-
|50
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|165
|165
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|(380
|)
|-
|(380
|)
Balance - August 31, 2021
|(1,672
|)
|12,157
|15,063
|215
|(11
|)
|25,752
Net earnings for the year
|8,178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,178
Employee share option plan share issue
|-
|397
|(34
|)
|-
|-
|363
Share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|16
|-
|-
|16
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(72
|)
|(72
|)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|828
|-
|828
Balance - August 31, 2022
|6,506
|12,554
|15,045
|1,043
|(83
|)
|35,065
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(in $000s Canadian)
|Twelve months ended
|August 31
|2022
|2021
Cash flow provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings for the year
|8,178
|4,519
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
|421
|393
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|2,095
|1,982
Amortization of intangible assets
|51
|19
Amortization of advances
|705
|646
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|419
|464
Interest on loans payable
|-
|27
Share based payment expense
|16
|50
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
|(320
|)
|13
Gain on early termination of lease
|(182
|)
|(37
|)
Changes in working capital
|(4,282
|)
|16,802
Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,101
|24,878
Investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash
|(314
|)
|(3,238
|)
Investment in convertible promissory note
|(655
|)
|-
Purchase of property and equipment
|(466
|)
|(251
|)
Payment of advances
|(609
|)
|(437
|)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|127
|289
Purchase of marketable securities
|-
|(180
|)
Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(108
|)
Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,917
|)
|(3,925
|)
Financing activities
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash
|2,624
|(2,619
|)
Payment of lease liabilities
|(2,341
|)
|(2,619
|)
Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan
|363
|-
Sublease payments received
|29
|346
Payment of loans payable
|(176
|)
|(1,043
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|499
|(5,935
|)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|771
|(285
|)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6,454
|14,733
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|29,214
|14,481
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|35,668
|29,214
