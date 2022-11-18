jolly swaddles, an online retailer of newborn swaddles, has launched a new Instagram-worthy newborn baby photoshoot collection.

Lanham, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - jolly swaddles launched a new photoshoot collection which is made exclusively from the finest organic cotton, bamboo, and rayon blend and is designed to keep newborn babies comfortable during any photoshoots. Whether new parents are planning an informal or professional photoshoot, jolly swaddles have carefully curated their new line of swaddles for their photogenic quality, and with maximum cuteness in mind.

jolly swaddles' new photoshoot collection has been launched at a moment in which, according to Refinery29, 95% of mothers post photos of their babies and children on social media, with one in four uploading new photos of their kids every day. With Instagram becoming cemented as the way in which people share their lives, the majority of moms now describe that sharing pictures of their babies or kids is a part of their identity.

This has prompted jolly swaddles to create a line purely with photoshoots in mind, whether they are planned or spontaneous ones.

Highlights of jolly swaddles' new collection include their Little Sloth - Bean & Hat. This gender-neutral set features charming cartoon images of a sleepy sloth hanging from a tree. With a crisp white base, the sloths are colored with soft, dreamy natural hues, making it the perfect accompaniment to a sleeping newborn. For the ultimate photoshoot experience, it also comes with a matching soft hat.

For those shoppers looking for distinctly girls' or boys' pieces, jolly swaddles also has new items like their dusty rose-hued Little Pink Leaf - Hat & Bean or their powder blue Little Blue Cloud - Hat & Swaddle.

jolly swaddles' new swaddles are also versatile. They can comfortably be used for newborns to one-year-olds. Moreover, between snapping away photos, they can also be utilized as baby blankets, changing or play mats, and more.

With their new collection, jolly swaddles is an online boutique on a mission to make the experience of new moms and babies around the US more comfortable.

jolly swaddles said on their website, "Handcrafted with comfort for your bean using organic blends of bamboo, rayon, and cotton, our swaddles are perfect for a memorable photo or your next snuggle."

