Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Special Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen?
WKN: A0J2WL ISIN: GB00B13GSS58 
PR Newswire
18.11.2022 | 09:34
Proactis releases guide for Senior Leaders: Checklist for reviewing their company's position

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider has introduced their guide for Senior Leaders.

For Senior Leaders, it's important to understand the exact position of their company. Doing this will ensure that when they make "game-changing" decisions, they maximise their effectiveness and how people perceive them in the organisation.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9114951-proactis-releases-guide-for-senior-leaders/

Their role should include identifying the most important information through a series of strategic reviews. This guide helps keep leaders on track by always checking in and reviewing.

Some key points highlighted in the guide are:-

Reviewing spending: This may seem like an obvious point, but this is often the problem: it seems so obvious that it is actually often over-looked and nobody really thinks about it as a big picture item.

Reviewing suppliers: Gathering this information will also uncover any inconsistencies or inadequacies in standard procedures and invoice management for supplier arrangements.

Reviewing risks: For leaders, It's not sufficient to simply check the agreements or contracts they have with suppliers to identify risks. It's good to review how they work in practice.

Reviewing processes: For personnel management reasons, it makes sense to talk to staff and ask how things work, but this shouldn't be their only approach.

To find out more, download the review guide in full here: A Senior Leader's guide to reviewing their company's position - Proactis

About Proactis:

Proactis is a leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider for mid-market organisations across a range of service-led industries.

Proactis Rego, our end-to-end modular platform, enables customers to control spend and manage supply-chain risk; improve compliance and governance of their purchasing activities; reduce the cost of goods and services; and deliver efficiencies, all through process digitisation and automation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950280/Proactis.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1950281/Proactis_Logo.jpg

A Senior Leader's guide to reviewing their company's position on spend management

Proactis Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proactis-releases-guide-for-senior-leaders-checklist-for-reviewing-their-companys-position-301681781.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
