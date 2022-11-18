Anzeige
Bo Jesper Hansen proposed as new Chairman of the Board of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ahead of the Annual General Meeting in 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, Håkan Björklund, the current Chairman of the Board of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi), has announced that he will not be available for re-election at the company's Annual General Meeting in 2023. Sobi's Nomination committee proposes that the current Board member and Deputy Chairman Bo Jesper Hansen is elected as Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023.

Bo Jesper Hansen has a long history with Sobi and predecessor companies. Bo Jesper served as CEO of Swedish Orphan International AB 1998-2010, is the co-founder of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 2010-2016. Bo Jesper Hansen has previously served on the Board of several listed companies and has extensive experience from several executive positions within research and development in the pharmaceutical industry. For a full biography, please visit sobi.com.

The full proposal of the Nomination committee will be presented in the notice ahead of the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:30 CET on 18 November 2022.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen
Head of Communication and Investor Relations

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: 46 8 697 20 00
www.sobi.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3669485/1681685.pdf

Bo Jesper Hansen proposed as new Chairman of the Board of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ahead of the Annual General Meeting in 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bo-jesper-hansen-proposed-as-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab-publ-ahead-of-the-annual-general-meeting-in-2023-301682809.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
