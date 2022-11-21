Bradda Head Lithium Limited: Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Soil Sampling Results

San Domingo Soil Sampling Results Highlights a Potential >3km Zone of Lithium Pegmatites in Bradda Head's Northern Licence Area and Identifies Additional Drill Targets

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, as part of its ongoing programme to unlock value from its lithium bearing pegmatite opportunity in Arizona, USA, announces results from an initial 3km2 soil sampling programme, identifying a potential >3km lithium-bearing trend and highly-prospective follow-up drill targets at its 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona.

Summary

The results from a soil sampling programme covering c.11% of Bradda's San Domingo pegmatite claims in Arizona have identified highly-prospective follow-up lithium targets over a 3km+ strike (see Figure 1 and 2 below) with the same elemental signatures that have been seen at known lithium mineralisation locations globally. The soil geochemistry suggests that the pegmatite swarm is largely of the LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) mineralisation type, the most significant for lithium deposits and what is commonly associated with economic occurrences of lithium and tantalum. LCT-type pegmatites are found in the Western Australian pegmatite district, like Tianqi and Albemarle's joint-venture Greenbushes lithium mine.

Bradda Head carried out a soil sampling programme covering just under 3km 2 of the northern claim block at San Domingo in order to support future drill hole targeting and better understanding of our 23km 2 of pegmatite ground in Arizona. As announced on 8 August 2022, the Company is now planning the next phase of this soil sampling programme to cover the remaining 20km 2 of Bradda's San Domingo pegmatite project in Arizona.

Key potential lithium pegmatite identifier elements were analysed for, including; lithium, niobium, caesium, and rubidium. The Midnight Owl Mine, which has been historically mined at surface and has known lithium mineralisation, is where the Company is currently drilling and returning strong anomalies associated with these elements. See Figure 2 and 3 below.

Importantly, ratios present in the soils of elements associated with pegmatites and lithium mineralisation highlight targets for potential follow-up. The maps below show the areas of interest and, crucially, demonstrate a 9km NE-SW trend, which may continue through the remainder of Bradda's 20km 2 of claims and state MEPs in Arizona, which have not had detailed soil sampling. See Figure 1 below. This should have a very positive impact on the scale potential at San Domingo.

Combining this analysis with the 3D mapping work carried out by SRK (see PR dated 8 August 2022) will help with geological modelling, drill targeting and follow-up exploration work.

Permitting is also underway at the Company's state Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs), and expansion programmes are being formulated on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims where Bradda is currently carrying out diamond core drilling.

Drilling is progressing well at San Domingo; we are 50% through the programme. Samples are being assayed currently, and results will be released before year-end once sufficient mass is received.

Figure 1: San Domingo central and northern blocks with area covered under soil sampling and areas of interest

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

"The soil results indicate excellent targets beyond the current drilling plan, and are a further piece in the puzzle to help us understand the size potential we have at San Domingo and in unlocking the value at this lithium-bearing pegmatite opportunity in Arizona. The US is investing $135bn in developing its domestic EV and critical mineral supply chain, and our San Domingo pegmatite project is ideally situated to help with that supply and to potentially benefit from Department of Energy funding.

"This soil sampling programme is another critical tool used in drill hole targeting and in confirming the prospectivity of our project at San Domingo. Alongside our pegmatite project, we are driving growth at our Basin lithium-in-clay project, with an updated resource due before year-end. Bradda's mix of pegmatite, clay and brine assets is a big de-risker for any investor. The recent TSX-V listing will also help to further broaden our shareholder base.

"This first drill programme at previously un-drilled areas is progressing well. Assay return times are still slow in the US due to an exploration boom over the last 2 years, but what we have seen so far has been promising, giving us confidence to implement exploration, permitting, and diamond drilling follow-up targets. With drilling firmly underway we look forward to updating the market before the end of the year."

Background

The Company carried out a soil sampling programme across an area covering just under 3km2 in the northern claim area at San Domingo, which will assist future drill hole targeting and confirming prospectivity of the San Domingo project as a whole. The soil sampling was carried out in a grid pattern, with samples taken at 50m spacings along north-south lines which were spaced 100m apart.

Key potential lithium pegmatite identifier elements were analysed for, including lithium, niobium, caesium, and rubidium. The soil sampling results demonstrated the potential for further follow-up programmes at San Domingo as similar prospective elemental signatures were identified across the area sampled. The soil geochemistry suggests that the pegmatite swarm is largely of the LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) type, the most significant for lithium deposits.

The Company is currently drilling in Arizona, where its 30-hole drilling programme at San Domingo in Central Arizona, commenced in August. Drilling is progressing well at San Domingo; we are 50% through the programme. Samples are being assayed currently, and results will be released before year-end once sufficient mass is received.

The commencement of drilling followed positive results from a recent SRK 3D mapping exercise, increasing potential pegmatite outcrops by 190% and, following this, Bradda increased its staked claims at San Domingo by 75% (see PR dated 8 August 2022).

Figure 2: San Domingo soil data - variable radius (lithium, rubidium, and caesium)

Figure 3: San Domingo soil data - variable radius (niobium concentration)

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com

Qualified Person

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Jim Guilinger, COO Bradda Head Lithium. Mr. Guilinger is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ENDS

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17.6Mt at an average grade of 912ppm Li and 3.4%K for a total of 86kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 57.6Mt at an average grade of 717ppm Li and 3.3%K for a total of 220kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 and 1,300Mt of material grading between 600 and 850ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 and 6Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

