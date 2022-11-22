Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of targeted diseases, increase in the cases of trauma and accidents among people, rise in geriatric population across the globe, and prevalence of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among people drive the growth of the global portable ultrasound scanners market. Increase in the number of diagnostic procedures and rising innovations in diagnostic device during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global portable ultrasound scanners market generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.





Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.8 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 314 Segments Covered Type, application, end-user, and region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of targeted diseases Increase in the cases of trauma and accidents among people Opportunities Rise in geriatric population across the globe Prevalence of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among people Restrains Extortionate cost of luxury jewellery Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, owing to an increase in number of diagnostic procedures adopted by patients.

Moreover, rising innovations in diagnostic device and increase in the demand for portable devices boosted the market growth. The technology of modern ultrasound machines, both portable and ultra-portable, has numerous favourable characteristics that resulted in increased demand.

The easy portability at the bedside, the long battery life, and the possibility to be connected to smartphones and tablets make them suitable even in remote areas. The small dimension is also a concurring characteristic to allow an easy procedure for disinfection, which was crucial since the pandemic. Thus, the market is expected to grow rapidly even in the post-pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global portable ultrasound scanners market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the mobile ultrasound scanning segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The handheld ultrasound scanner segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the radiology/General Imaging segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as obstetrics/gynaecology, cardiology, urology, vascular, and others.

Based on end-user, the hospital and clinics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as diagnostic labs, maternity centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global portable ultrasound scanners market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global portable ultrasound scanners market report include FUJIFILM CORPORATION, Mindray Medical International Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Alpinon Medical System, EDAN Instruments, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, EchoNous, Inc., Butterfly Network, Hitachi, Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global portable ultrasound scanners market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

