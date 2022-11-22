The "Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European industrial hand protection market generated €2,2267 million in revenue in 2021. Market demand is driven by the stringent implementation of regulatory norms and standards as well as increasing awareness about hand protection amongst end-users to reduce on-the-job injuries.

In 2021, mechanical protection gloves accounted for 47.8% of total market share, thus emerging as the largest product segment. Greater adoption of general purpose gloves along with cut, abrasion, puncture, and impact-resistant gloves in the construction, manufacturing, and transport industries will bolster revenue growth for this product segment from 2021 to 2026.

Manufacturing and construction accounted for 42.4% and 20.5% of total revenue share, respectively. The majority of demand is generated by industries including chemical processing, heavy machine and equipment, textile, automotive, material handling, paper and plastics, maintenance, electrical and electronics, and assembly line work.

Germany accounted for 23.5% of revenue in the Western European industrial hand protection market in 2021 and is set to witness a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2026. The resurgent growth of end-use industries will boost regional growth.

Industry trends include sustainability and circular economy. Companies are switching to biodegradable raw materials and processes to offer eco-friendly and carbon-neutral products to their customers.

Regulatory reforms and improvements of test standards to accommodate newer glove materials and fabrics will ensure the best product quality for end-users.

