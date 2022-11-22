The "Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Western European industrial hand protection market generated €2,2267 million in revenue in 2021. Market demand is driven by the stringent implementation of regulatory norms and standards as well as increasing awareness about hand protection amongst end-users to reduce on-the-job injuries.
In 2021, mechanical protection gloves accounted for 47.8% of total market share, thus emerging as the largest product segment. Greater adoption of general purpose gloves along with cut, abrasion, puncture, and impact-resistant gloves in the construction, manufacturing, and transport industries will bolster revenue growth for this product segment from 2021 to 2026.
Manufacturing and construction accounted for 42.4% and 20.5% of total revenue share, respectively. The majority of demand is generated by industries including chemical processing, heavy machine and equipment, textile, automotive, material handling, paper and plastics, maintenance, electrical and electronics, and assembly line work.
Germany accounted for 23.5% of revenue in the Western European industrial hand protection market in 2021 and is set to witness a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2026. The resurgent growth of end-use industries will boost regional growth.
Industry trends include sustainability and circular economy. Companies are switching to biodegradable raw materials and processes to offer eco-friendly and carbon-neutral products to their customers.
Regulatory reforms and improvements of test standards to accommodate newer glove materials and fabrics will ensure the best product quality for end-users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis Industrial Hand Protection Market
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Product Trends
- Technology Trends
- Material Trends
- Sustainability Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Brexit's Impact
- Standards and Regulations
- Standards and Regulations Mechanical Protection
- Standards and Regulations Chemical Protection
- Standards and Regulations Thermal Protection
- Standards and Regulations Special Protection
- Standards and Regulations Special Protection and Critical Environment
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis Mechanical Protection
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis Chemical Protection
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis Thermal Protection
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis Special Protection
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis Anti-vibration Gloves
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis Anti-syringe Gloves
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis Electrical Insulation Gloves
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis Arc Flash Gloves
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis Critical Environment Gloves
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis Germany
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis UK Ireland
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis France
15. Growth Opportunity Analysis Scandinavia
16. Growth Opportunity Analysis Italy
17. Growth Opportunity Analysis Alpine Region
18. Growth Opportunity Analysis Iberia
19. Growth Opportunity Analysis Benelux
20. Growth Opportunity Universe Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Companies Emphasizing Sustainable Development to Gain Consumer Confidence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Innovations to Help Companies Achieve Higher Market Share
- Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As)
21. Appendix
22. Next Steps
23. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gnov1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005714/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900