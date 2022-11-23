Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
PR Newswire
23.11.2022 | 10:40
SM Investments Corporation: SM named by Forbes among World's Best Employers

PASAY, Philippines, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation has been recognized among Forbes' sixth annual World's Best Employers in partnership with market research company Statista published in October.


Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2022 based on independent surveys of roughly 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and bene?ts.

"We thank Forbes for this citation. This reflects our commitment to make SM the best work place for our dedicated and hard-working people. We also give recognition to our employees in helping us achieve our mission and vision and sharing the strong values that make us SM," said SM President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio.

To make sure that SM employees and their families were safe during the pandemic, SM embarked on a full vaccination campaign, while monitoring for surges of new variants and acting swiftly to provide flexible work arrangements for its teams. SM kept its workplaces safe with continued testing, regular disinfection and following strict health protocols.

SM works hard at being an equal opportunity provider with 63% of women in its workforce and 58% in senior leadership roles. It also maintains a mix of people from diverse backgrounds, generations and skillsets to mirror the diverse customers and communities it serves.

The company recently appointed Elizabeth Anne "Lizanne" C. Uychaco as its first Group Diversity Officer. As Group Diversity Officer, Ms. Uychaco will work with different companies across the SM Group in advancing gender equality and championing inclusion.

The top ten companies on Forbes World's Best Employers list were occupied by major tech giants, including South Korea's Samsung and American multinational tech firms Microsoft and IBM.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine company that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

For more about SM, visit?www.sminvestments.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953402/Forbes_WBE2022_Rec_Color.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880730/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-named-by-forbes-among-worlds-best-employers-301685977.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
