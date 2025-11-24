The management and technology consultancy champions global relevance through innovation, inclusion, and responsible growth.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint is proud to announce its inclusion in two of the world's most prestigious rankings: TIME World's Best Companies 2025 and Forbes World's Best Employers 2025. These recognitions exemplify BearingPoint as a strong independent consultancy that champions global relevance through innovation, inclusion, and responsible growth.

The TIME World's Best Companies 2025 ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, recognizes global corporations that excel in three equally weighted dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency (ESG). The 2025 list honors 1,000 elite organizations from more than 50 countries, based on comprehensive data including surveys of over 200,000 employees, detailed revenue analysis, and evaluation of environmental, social, and governance practices. As TIME CEO Jessica Sibley noted: "This recognition highlights companies that not only deliver strong financial results, but also foster thriving workplace cultures and demonstrate genuine responsibility for societal impact."

The Forbes World's Best Employers 2025 ranking, now in its eighth year and also conducted with Statista, celebrates 900 outstanding employers from 50 countries. The selection is based on independent, anonymous surveys of more than 300,000 employees worldwide, evaluating workplace environment, salary, and other key criteria. Over 4 million employer evaluations were considered, ensuring a robust and independent assessment of the world's leading multinational organizations.

"Being recognized by TIME and Forbes among the world's best companies and employers is a testament to our people and our strategy," said Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner BearingPoint. "These awards reinforce our Strategy 2030 pillars of Global Reach and Global Relevance and demonstrate that we are creating value not only for our clients but also for our employees and society."

