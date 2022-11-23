Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Frankfurt
23.11.22
12:31 Uhr
3,180 Euro
-0,320
-9,14 %
23.11.2022 | 12:05
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Toni Tamminen

Suominen Corporation November 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Toni Tamminen
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21361/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 1330 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 3.505 EUR
(4): Volume: 441 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2341 Volume weighted average price: 3.50015 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


