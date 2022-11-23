US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results, Record Revenue for Cortes Campers; Outlook Improving

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / USLG, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $0.5 million, almost 25 times that of the prior-year period

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.7 million, versus $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting investments in staffing, marketing, and expansion

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's backlog was approximately $5.06 million, versus $5.1 million as of June 30, 2022

The Company continues to add new states to its dealership territories - including, most recently, California - and remains on track for increased deliveries of Cortes Campers in the fourth quarter in 2022

USLG met with investors and analysts at the LD Micro Conference on October 26, and the associated webcast presentation is available for viewing on the Company's website

"As promised, we delivered a record number of Cortes Campers during the third quarter and are on track for even higher shipments going forward," said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue rose to $0.5 million, and we continued to invest in expanding our dealership base to key states across the U.S. including, after the quarter, California, where our partnership with Hamilton & Jackson Investments is already resulting in inquiries and additional orders. We're also on schedule with regard to higher production levels which, we anticipate, will drive the Company to become cash flow positive during the first half of 2023. With our current backlog, manufacturing technology, unique camper attributes and strong demand, we are well positioned to see rapid growth in the quarters to come."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.5 million compared with $21,000 in the prior-year period, reflecting sales by the Company's Cortes Campers subsidiary. Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $0.2 million in 2021 - primarily due to investments in marketing, sales, and staffing - and the Company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million in 2022 versus $0.2 million in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $68,000 of cash compared with $286,000 of cash as of December 31, 2021. Total current liabilities as of the end of the third quarter were $1.8 million compared with $2.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

Tables to Follow

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) / (Combined)



For the Three Months ended

September 30, For the Nine Months ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 516,000 $ 21,000 $ 641,000 $ 23,000 Cost of goods sold 528,000 - 754,000 3,000 Gross profit (loss) (12,000 ) 21,000 (113,000 ) 20,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 526,000 240,000 1,134,000 859,000 Product development costs 78,000 2,000 123,000 41,000 Total operating expenses 604,000 242,000 1,257,000 900,000 Loss from operations (616,000 ) (221,000 ) (1,370,000 ) (880,000 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (4,000 ) 3,000 60,000 3,000 Extinguishment of debt - related party - - - 9,000 Extinguishment of debt - 52,000 - 52,000 Unrealized gain (loss) (32,000 ) (9,000 ) (288,000 ) 195,000 Realized gain (loss) 18,000 - (18,000 ) - Interest income 1,000 7,000 4,000 7,000 Interest expense, net (40,000 ) (17,000 ) (56,000 ) (17,000 ) Interest expense, related party - (19,000 ) - (75,000 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets 10,000 - 23,000 - Total other income (expense) (47,000 ) 17,000 (275,000 ) 174,000 Net loss from continuing operations (663,000 ) (204,000 ) (1,645,000 ) (706,000 ) Net income from sale of discontinued operations - - - 3,915,000 Net loss from discontinued operations - (7,000 ) - (158,000 ) Net income (loss) $ (663,000 ) $ (211,000 ) $ (1,645,000 ) $ 3,051,000 Basic loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic income (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ 0.04 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.03 Diluted income (loss) per share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 97,848,735 97,834,996 97,982,618 97,310,548 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 97,848,735 97,834,996 97,982,618 97,310,548

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Combined) Current Assets: Cash $ 68,000 $ 289,000 Accounts Receivable 32,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,000 157,000 Inventory 177,000 65,000 Deposits and other assets - 9,000 Investment in trading securities - 1,647,000 Total Current Assets 359,000 2,167,000 Property and equipment, net 1,982,000 1,848,000 Total Assets $ 2,341,000 $ 4,015,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 341,000 $ 77,000 Accrued expenses - 33,000 Customer advance payments - 10,000 Accrued payroll to a former officer 125,000 686,000 Convertible notes payable - 60,000 Loan payable- current portion 101,000 82,000 Loans payable, related party 1,202,000 1,458,000 Total Current Liabilities 1,769,000 2,406,000 Loans payable, net of current portion, related party 5,709,000 - Loans payable, net of current portion 280,000 344,000 Total Liabilities 7,758,000 2,750,000 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit): Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 98,648,735 and 97,848,735 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10,000 10,000 Additional paid-in-capital 19,519,000 17,796,000 Accumulated deficit (24,946,000 ) (16,541,000 ) Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity (5,417,000 ) 1,265,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,341,000 $ 4,015,000

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727802/USLG-Reports-Fiscal-2022-Third-Quarter-Results-Record-Revenue-for-Cortes-Campers-Outlook-Improving