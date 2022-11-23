DJ One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

23 November 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ For Against Total votes Special cast No. of % No. of % votes votes To receive the annual report and accounts for the 1 year ended 30 June 2022 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To approve the Report on Remuneration 2 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To re-appoint Jeremy Earnshaw as a director 3 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To re-appoint Anthony Unsworth as a director 4 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 5 To re-appoint David Izett as a Director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To re-appoint Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung as a director 6 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To re-appoint Jason Upton as a director 7 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor 8 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's 9 fees. Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 10 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption 11 rights. Special 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear 12 days' notice. Special 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Contact

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

