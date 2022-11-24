

Thidade Eiamsai (Deputy Governor of Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy/EGAT) (2nd from left) and Ryo Takubo (President and Managing Director/Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Thailand)) (3rd from left) at signing ceremony

TOKYO, Nov 24, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Thailand's largest power producer Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study and exchange information relating to clean power generation, hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies in support of the nation's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.Set to take place over the next three years, MHI, along with Mitsubishi Power, its power solutions brand, will exchange experiences and information on the specified areas with EGAT. This could also involve an exchange of engineers to share experiences and technical know-how on advancing cleaner power generation in Thailand.Mr. Ryo Takubo, President and Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Thailand), expressed his confidence in the partnership: "MHI Group has played an instrumental role in Thailand's vibrant energy growth story for more than five decades. Looking ahead, we will continue to contribute our capabilities around world-class gas turbines, which are being developed to co-fire cleaner fuels like hydrogen and ammonia, and CCUS technologies that are critical to lowering emissions. It is an honor to partner with EGAT to bring together our learnings and deep experience to unlock more opportunities and accelerate Thailand's decarbonization."Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, Deputy Governor of Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy, EGAT, reaffirmed the significance of the collaboration: "We've built a trusted relationship with Mitsubishi Power over the last few decades, and believe that this agreement will combine both our technological expertise and understanding of local needs to facilitate Thailand's energy transition in accordance with the National Energy Plan. We are grateful for Mitsubishi Power's collaboration and are excited to continue powering the energy sector in Thailand together."The agreement expands the longstanding partnership between MHI, Mitsubishi Power and EGAT. Mitsubishi Power started its operations in Thailand in 1968 with the construction of the Queen Sirikit Dam together with EGAT. Since then, Mitsubishi Power has supplied many of its industry-leading products and services to meet EGAT's varied needs, contributing to significant energy projects across the country, including the South Bangkok Power Plant, Nam Phong Power Plant and Wang Noi Power Plant. In 2009, Mitsubishi Power and EGAT launched a joint venture EGAT Diamond Service (EDS) to deliver trusted gas turbine services and develop local engineering talent. Serving both domestic and international customers, EDS ensures reliable and efficient operations in the region's path toward cleaner power generation.With this partnership, MHI, Mitsubishi Power and EGAT aim to step up efforts to support Thailand's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from the projected levels by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.MHI and Mitsubishi Power have played a critical role in Thailand's shift from coal to natural gas to support the gradual transition of the country towards net-zero emissions. Today, the total installed capacity of Mitsubishi Power's track record including power plants under construction is over 25GW - well over 50% of the country's current power generation capacity. Efforts include Southeast Asia's first M701 JAC gas turbines, which commenced operation in Thailand as part of an order of eight turbines for a power plant in Chonburi Province to produce more reliable, stable and cleaner energy for the country.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.