BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
PR Newswire
London, November 24
AIM and Media Release
24 November 2022
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (together, Regal) that, as at 22 November 2022, Regal had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 92,253,142 ordinary shares, representing 7.83% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Regal's interest in 92,253,142 ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Nature of Regal's interest
|Registered holder of shares
|Person entitled to be registered as holder
|Number of ordinary shares
|Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities
|UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
|UBS AG, Australia branch
|23,677,169
|Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities
|HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited A/C 2
|Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC
|3,922,756
|Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities
|Merrill Lynch (Aus) Nominees Pty Ltd
|Merrill Lynch International Limited
|35,470,176
|Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities
|J.P. Morgan Prime Nominees Ltd
|J.P Morgan Securities PLC
|29,183,041
The decrease in Regal's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 31 October 2022 to 22 November 2022. During this period, Regal disposed 12,893,273 shares for an average price of A$0.233 per share. No shares were acquired during this period.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 8 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
|Mobile: +61 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000