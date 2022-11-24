NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (280/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) published on October 27, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of SBB proposed the intention to carry out a share distribution of Residential Property Company, creating a new, independent publicly traded company. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SBB (SBBB), according to one of the alternatives in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1104159