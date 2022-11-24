Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Hussein Barma as a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from 24 November 2022. He will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Mr Barma is a Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited, an AIM listed company and also a Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of Atalaya Mining plc, a company listed on AIM and TSX. In addition, he is an independent governor of the University of the Arts, London and the Chair and a member of the Finance Committee for the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.

Between 1998 to 2014, Mr. Barma was UK-based Chief Financial Officer of Antofagasta plc, a FTSE-50 natural resources company focused on Latin America. He had earlier careers in professional services and academia, and has held positions at the Financial Reporting Council and Modern Art Oxford. He is a qualified Barrister and Chartered Accountant and holds a doctorate in corporate law. He previously lived in Asia for nearly 20 years.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Barma. As at the date of this announcement, he holds 2,500 ordinary shares in the Company.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

24 November 2022