Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
„Kick-Off“-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
25.11.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Enersize Oyj receives observation status (600/22)

On November 22, 2022, Enersize Oyj (the "Company") disclosed a press release
with information that a rights issue carried out by the Company had secured its
working capital until the beginning of 2023. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and the paid subscribed
shares (ENERS BTA, ISIN code SE0019070301, order book ID 273306) in Enersize
Oyj shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
