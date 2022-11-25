Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Enersize Oyj receives observation status (600/22)

On November 22, 2022, Enersize Oyj (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that a rights issue carried out by the Company had secured its working capital until the beginning of 2023. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and the paid subscribed shares (ENERS BTA, ISIN code SE0019070301, order book ID 273306) in Enersize Oyj shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.