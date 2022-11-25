Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 484/22: Listing of bond loan issued by SBAB Bank AB (publ) on STO Commercial Papers (485/22)

The correction refers to the Listing Date in the attachment Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by SBAB Bank AB (publ) with effect from 2022-11-28. Last day of trading is set to 2023-04-18. The instrument will be listed on STO Commercial Papers. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1104453