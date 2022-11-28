MADworld, an Animoca Brands company, to Launch NFTs and Ukiyo-e Style Art Inspired by the Cyberpunk Classic "Ghost in the Shell"

The Ghost in the Shell x Ukiyo-e collection will be the first to bring this animated classic to the blockchain through an NFT and physical Ukiyo-e piece of art

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Web3 ecosystem MADworld is breathing new life into the 1995 classic animated cyberpunk thriller "Ghost in the Shell" with its new Ghost in the Shell x Ukiyo-e NFT collection. The set will include 500 digital drops that reflect iconic motifs from the film and also includes a limited-edition Ukiyo-e print.





Made in the traditional Japanese woodblock style spanning back to the Edo period of the 1600s, each print is a unique, one-of-a-kind art piece made beloved due to the imperfections, different textures, shadings and depths that result from the manual printing process. With the help of talented artisans, a woodblock will be hand-carved with imagery based on graphics from "Ghost in the Shell."

"Reimagining 'Ghost in the Shell' with a Web3 twist is what MADworld is all about - evolving the way fans engage and connect with their favorite properties," said Robert Tran, CEO of MADworld. "'Ghost in the Shell' is a classic manga and anime with a global fanbase, and being able to bring it to the blockchain for a new generation of fans to enjoy as both a digital collectible and museum-worthy work of art makes this collection exceptionally special."

"Ghost in the Shell" is an animated film adaptation of the cyberpunk manga by Shirow Masamune. The film depicts the activities of the Public Security Section 9 and its cyborg task force members who combat computer crimes and cyber-terrorism in the highly developed network society of a futuristic 2029 AD. Collectors will have a chance to join the task force, with the iconic emblem now gracing the digitized space.

MADworld's Ghost in the Shell x Ukiyo-e Collection is sold as a set for $1149 USD. Customers will first receive an NFT upon purchase and the Ukiyo-e prints will be delivered to buyers afterwards. In addition to claiming their unique Ukiyo-e prints, customers can use their NFT to receive priority access to the upcoming "Ghost in the Shell" game and metaverse.

"MADworld is excited to bring together three generations of Japanese culture through this groundbreaking NFT project," said Phillip Tran, CMO of MADworld. "By combining traditional Ukiyo-e art, classic anime from the 90s, and 21st century digital collectables and metaverse integrations, we are entering a new era of fan engagement and community."

About MADworld

MADworld is an innovative Web3 and digital asset ecosystem backed by Animoca Brands that collides global culture, community and creativity on the blockchain. As the Multiverse Artist Defender, MADworld provides value, security, and provenance to creators, artists, and fans alike across a number of niche communities like anime/manga, fashion, action sports, and music. MADworld seeks to elevate fans' experience, support creators' economy, and push the bounds of Web3 technology to reduce the onboarding barriers for traditional Web2 audiences into Web3.

