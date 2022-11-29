29 November 2022
Mark Laurence
Non-executive Director of
Jet2 plc
(the "Company")
Manager's transaction
I, Mark Laurence, Non-executive Director of Jet2 plc, the Leisure Travel group, announce that I purchased 1,200,000 of the Company's guaranteed senior unsecured unrated convertible bonds due 2026 ("Convertible Bonds") on 24 November 2022, at 85 British pence per Convertible Bond.
Details of the Convertible Bonds, which are convertible into ordinary shares of the Company, were included in the Company's announcements dated 2 June and 3 June 2021.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Market Abuse Regulation), provides further details.
Notification of managers'transactions according to article 19 MAR
Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer
