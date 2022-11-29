

JET2 PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



29 November 2022 Mark Laurence Non-executive Director of Jet2 plc (the "Company") Manager's transaction I, Mark Laurence, Non-executive Director of Jet2 plc, the Leisure Travel group, announce that I purchased 1,200,000 of the Company's guaranteed senior unsecured unrated convertible bonds due 2026 ("Convertible Bonds") on 24 November 2022, at 85 British pence per Convertible Bond. Details of the Convertible Bonds, which are convertible into ordinary shares of the Company, were included in the Company's announcements dated 2 June and 3 June 2021. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Market Abuse Regulation), provides further details.

Notification of managers'transactions according to article 19 MAR Via Fax to BaFin (+49(0)228/4108-62963) and to the issuer 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Laurence 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jet2 plc b) LEI I72RQ3PNLDPW8R7JIJ56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Guaranteed senior unsecured unrated convertible bonds due 2026



ISIN: XS2351465179 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Convertible Bonds c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): GBP 0.85 Volume(s): 1,200,000

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



- Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact: Jet2 plc

Philip Meeson, Executive Chairman

Ian Day, Group Company Secretary

0113 239 7817

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

