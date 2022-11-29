Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Electric Air Taxi Market Size to Reach at 29.36% CAGR by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Air Taxi Market is valued at USD 386.48 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2342.73 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 29.36% over the forecast period.





There is an increase in the need for air mobility and that is significantly developing the need for electric mobility. What further develops the growth of the global electric air taxi market is the fact that low emission vehicles are going to grow in the years to come. The electric air tax refers to a commercial aircraft which is used for shorter flights.

These are types of electric vehicles which use electric power to takeoff and land. This is due to the eVTOL system which came into existence because of an advanced combination of the motors, batteries, and controllers along with the growiurbanor the urban air mobility.

The research on this has been going on for a very long time but the idea has properly taken shape only in the last few years which is then growing the global electric air taxi market to help people reach their destination in a hassle free and an environment friendly manner. The aviation and transport industry has been working on this and it has also been creating many job opportunities too as it takes care of the traffic congestion all over the city.

Key Players for Global Electric Air Taxi Market:

Some major key players for Global Electric Air Taxi Market are:

ImagineAir

Airstream Jets

Skymax

Propair

Volocopter

General Motor

Hyundai

Uber

Archer

Boeing

Airbus

Toyota

Lilium

and others.

Global Electric Air Taxi Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Two-seat aircraft

Four-seat aircraft

By Component:

Motors & Rotors

Battery

Propulsion system

Combustion engines

By Application:

Military use

Delivery use

Passenger use

In the coronavirus pandemic, some of the industries are flourishing while the others are experiencing a major fall due to the virus-related lockdowns. This has also created a major downturn of events in the global aviation industry and there were supply and demand related disruptions which have caused an interruption in the research and development processes. The aviation industry has been struggling due to the halting of business and commercial flights as there were major restrictions regarding the travel, but the flights related to drones and commercial taxis were seeing great development with the opportunities in the delivery sector.

A major factor for the growth of the global electric air taxi market is the increase in awareness related to the growth of carbon emissions in the world. There are more vehicles and flights in the world than what the world can possibly take, and it is important that the air mobility concept is brought into question

Moreover, there is technological advancement at an unprecedented rate in the automotive industry along with the time and cost efficiency in the daily commute. These are factors leading up to the growth in the global electric air taxi market. Though, the service cost can be really expensive for the average citizen along with the regulatory infrastructure and norms which can act as a major restraining factor in the global electric air taxi market. On the other hand, the supportive initiatives for promoting this mode of transport is going to grow in the market. There is constant innovation and R&D which will create many opportunities.

The North American market is going to dominate the regional domination in the coming years with the USA and Canada market expected to see the greatest dominance in the coming years. There is massive development going on in the field in this region and it is going to become commonplace in the regions. This will develop the global electric air taxi market immensely.

On Special Requirement Electric Air Taxi Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico ,

, Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia ,

, UAE

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

