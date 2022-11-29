Cri-Du-Chat Syndrome Treatment Market to Hit USD 1.9 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness about physiotherapy and prevalence of cri-du-chat syndrome and out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cri-du-chat Syndrome Treatment Market by Treatment (Physiotherapy, Speech therapy, Occupational therapy), by End User (Hospitals and specialty clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" As per the report, the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment industry generated $1.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.







Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in awareness about physiotherapy and prevalence of cri-du-chat syndrome and out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment market. However, rise in prices of physiotherapy hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in new services for physical therapy would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the guidelines for maintaining social distancing, several patients managed the diseases through self-medication or non-medically-approved strategies.

Moreover, the slowdown of manufacturing, transportation, and logistics activities disrupted the supply chain, which hampered the market growth.

The physiotherapy segment dominated the market

By treatment, the physiotherapy segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment market. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness and advantages of physiotherapy.

The others segment to register the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the others segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for the home care private services and increase in the number of medical institutes that provide such treatments. However, the hospitals and specialty clinics segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment market, as hospitals & specialized centers provide high specialized treatment for such patients.

North America to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By region, the global cri-du-chat syndrome treatment market across North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in physiotherapy techniques, rise in awareness about occupational & speech treatment for cri-du-chat syndrome, presence of key and robust hospital infrastructure in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in cri-du-chat syndrome, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.

Key market players

Hoppers Physio

Jeevam Therapy

Physiocomestoyou

Euro-Therapies

the Institute for Child Development

Blossoms Physiotherapy

Pediatric Advanced Therapy

Chatham Speech and Myo

Movement Masters Physical Therapy

Rio Children's Hospital

