Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 09:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (283/22)

The following information is based on a press release from
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) published on November 28, 2022 and
may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of SBB proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting
(EGM), scheduled for December 21, 2022 resolves to distribute all SBB's shares
in the new company focused on residential properties (the Company), whereby ten
(10) shares of Class A or Class B in SBB entitle to one (1) share in the
Company. The Company is intended to be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market in the first quarter of 2023. The Ex-date is yet to be
determined. Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the
proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards and futures in SBB (SBBB), according to the information
provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105177
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
