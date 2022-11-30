Success of Impulsora's first installation of Digital Smart Labels leads to full chain roll-out

Full installation to be complete by mid-2023 to all 11 Impulsora locations

Impulsora is Mexico's largest distributor of electrical and lighting equipment

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that, through our partnership with Unoretail, a marketing and distribution provider of networking and Point-of-Sale systems to retailers in Mexico, we have secured a full roll-out of our Digital Smart Labels into all 11 remaining Impulsora locations, and three anticipated new locations once those become operational. This full roll-out follows the success of our initial installation announced on December 29, 2021 and is expected to be complete in all locations by mid-2023. Due to competitive reasons, specific financial details have not been disclosed.

"We are very excited to extend our relationship with Impulsora, who have realized tangible benefits from using our Digital Smart Labels in their first location, which drove their decision to complete a full rollout to all existing 11 stores across Mexico," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "This brand-wide expansion represents another key milestone and validation of our strategy as outlined in our October 18, 2022 corporate update release. We look forward to building on this momentum with further coming installations, partnerships and deployments of our Digital Smart Labels into new brands, verticals and geographies."

Impulsora is Mexico's largest distributor of electrical and lighting equipment and began operations in 1954, offering products of low and high voltage electrical equipment and material from the most recognized brands in the electrical and hardware industry, such as 3M, PHILIPS, WD-40, and BURNDY. They have a large and fast-moving inventory with more than 100,000 square metres of warehouse space located throughout Mexico. With 510 employees, Impulsora reported US$129.3 million in sales in 20191.

Impulsora's Path to Success:

Small pilot installation completed within an initial Impulsora location, which included full integration with their enterprise resource planning system; Full-store installation in the initial location featuring thousands of additional labels deployed; Full location roll-out of Digital Smart Labels into all 11 existing Impulsora stores; and Entire Impulsora network outfitted with Digital Smart Labels running Danavation's Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS") technology.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

1 https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.impulsora_industrial_monterrey_sa_de_cv.e8526c4d393debdbf9ce5fdc52647467.html

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146114