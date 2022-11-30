Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118WH ISIN: CA0704902067 Ticker-Symbol: 0BT1 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:11 Uhr
0,038 Euro
+0,001
+2,14 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00014.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL
BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION0,038+2,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.