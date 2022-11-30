Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Sharechest Inc. is pleased to announce the recent partnership with BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE: BAC) (OTCQB: BCCEF) (FSE: 0BT1) through the activation of the Sharechest Connector to streamline communications with potential investors.

BacTech is a proven environmental technology company, delivering effective and eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions to commercial operations to process and recover preferred metals (gold, silver, cobalt, nickel and copper) smartly and safely remove and transform harmful contaminants like arsenic into benign EPA-approved products for landfill. Tapping into numerous environmental and economic advantages of its proprietary method of bioleaching, BacTech uses naturally occurring bacteria, harmless to both humans and the environment, to neutralize toxic mining sites with high-pay potential.

BacTech is planning to build a new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Tenguel, Ecuador, and continues to investigate the prospects of establishing additional modern bioleaching facilities across North and South America.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto the company's existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company's brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through the company's website.

