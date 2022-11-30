Halberd Corporation: Halberd Team Produces Peer Reviewed Article on Antibody Against Covid-19 Omicron Variant

Boosts effectiveness by 50% of commercially available Covid antibody in cocktail

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Covid research has led to a scientific article titled, "A Novel Plant-Made Monoclonal Antibody Enhances the Synergetic Potency of an Antibody Cocktail Against The SARS-Cov-2 Omicron Variant." The article has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication, but has not yet been published.

The paper describes the Halberd sponsored research which resulted in an effective monoclonal antibody which has been shown to improve the potency of a commercially available antibody in a cocktail against the SARS Cov-2 Omicron variant from 65% to over 94% effectiveness.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "The ability of our antibody to boost the effectiveness of other antibodies in cocktail against Covid-19 is a significant achievement as witnessed by the acceptance for publication of this peer reviewed article."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "Halberd's scientists compared our Covid 19 antibody against six other commercially available antibodies, and Halberd's antibody was the only one of the seven antibodies checked that demonstrated an effectiveness against all strains of Covid-19. That alone demonstrates the superiority of Halberd's research team. Our laboratory experimentation successes to date prove that our extracorporeal (outside the body) treatment of bodily fluids could be the most effective methodology for the treatment of diseases in the future."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter: @HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729400/Halberd-Team-Produces-Peer-Reviewed-Article-on-Antibody-Against-Covid-19-Omicron-Variant