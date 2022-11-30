Anzeige
St. Vincent De Paul Disaster Services Launches Kokua, a Platform for Disaster Relief Disbursements Built on the Algorand Blockchain, to Bring Game-Changing Efficiency and Transparency to Relief Funding for People Impacted by Natural Disasters

For the first time, families affected by deadly natural disasters will receive aid through a survivor wallet, integrated with Amazon and developed in partnership with AID:Tech and the Algorand Foundation, with aid funding from the American Red Cross

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Vincent de Paul Disaster Services, a leading U.S. aid organization that helps people in situational poverty brought about by natural and man-made disasters, today announced the launch of the Kokua survivor wallet in partnership with AID:Tech, a provider of Web3 Onchain Reputation & Rewards infrastructure, and The Algorand Foundation. Kokua-which leverages the open, public Algorand blockchain-is a disbursement platform that simplifies the connection of natural disaster survivors to the relief that will aid their recovery. Survivors are able to validate their identity, receive digital aid funding via Algorand's blockchain, and redeem them for critical items like furniture and other household goods, with orders fulfilled by Amazon-all within the Kokua survivor wallet.