During the recent TEDxAlmansorPark presentation, award winning real estate agent Samina Chowdhury of Samina Sells, unpacked the formula for effective communication and showed what it looks like in practice. They offered insight from a global citizen's perspective and shared lessons on how life experiences can open new opportunities for communicating with others.





A recent survey by Brosix found that 40% of employees worldwide believe there is a lack of collaboration and communication in their company and that 33% of employees point to a lack of up-front communication as having the most negative impact on employee morale. The TEDx talk aimed to demystify how communication works for any professional who wants to bridge the social relations gap that can exist between diverse groups in the workplace.

"Differences don't have to divide us. They can unite us."

- Samina Chowdhury, Samina Sells

According to founder Samina Chowdhury, "In this TEDx talk, professionals across all industries will come away with a deeper understanding of how learning to communicate effectively can reverse the current communication trajectory where keeping your distance socially has become the norm. Where we see the growing trend, especially among millennials and Gen Zers, to communicate through text or social media. Instead of memes, emojis and short phrases, one can learn how active listening and observing others on a deeper level can enhance connection and positively impact how we do business together."

Cultural differences don't have to cause division.

A healthy curiosity about others can open the door to deeper and more fulfilling relationships.

Learning to listen between the lines creates better understanding.

What people say is not always what they mean.

To look closer at how people communicate.

To embrace the principles that build connection.

